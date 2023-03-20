The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Save on Apple, Samsonite, iRobot Roomba and More
There's no denying that the most convenient site to shop deals on everyday essentials is Amazon. Today, the online retailer has seriously slashed prices across all categories from fashion and beauty to tech and home. Whether you're searching for a new kitchen appliance, furniture, headphones, or need to restock your skincare routine now that spring has arrived, we've found the best Amazon deals on top-rated products.
Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for deals on everything we need fast. With doorbuster deals across the site, we've sorted through Amazon's marked-down must-haves to find the deals actually worth shopping. If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon gives members two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required. Prime is just $14.99 a month, but you can try it out for 30 days for free and if you are a college student, you can get Prime for half the price at $7.49.
From all-time low prices for Apple iPads and portable Bluetooth speakers to discounts on best-in-class Theraguns, we've rounded up all of today's best Amazon deals to shop and save now.
Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now
Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
Step into these shoes with super soft Cloudfoam cushioning for crisp, clean style and comfort.
Currently 56% off, this Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum is perfect for homes with heavy debris, pets and all floor surfaces.
Listen to high-quality sound with the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods for longer battery life.
Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Therabody.
Track your workouts and easily access your messages and email through the Apple iWatch. Not only is it discounted, but it also comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+.
The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more.
Best Amazon Tech Deals
Amazon released new deals on smart home devices including Apple products, Amazon Fire TVs, and more.
A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. Spread the love with this 4-pack on sale.
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's portable enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime (on just one charge).
Save on the space gray 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast.
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
Experience Samsung's most immersive and best picture yet on the ultra-premium Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV with Infinity Screen. Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos are built in for a spectacular viewing experience.
Enhanced by TRILUMINOS Pro, Sony's 4K TV reproduces over a billion accurate colors resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life.
The Beats Studio3 Headphone's Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature consistently reduces external ambient sounds. The Beats Studio3 delivers fine-tuned sounds, so you always know you're listening to a quality version of any song, audiobook or movie.
Best Amazon Luggage Deals
Spring break season is approaching, and it’s expected to be one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. Shop Amazon's best luggage deals to save on carry-ons and checked bags for your upcoming spring and summer travels.
At $110 off, Amazon's best-selling 3-piece luggage set is a steal. Fit everything on your packing list in this Coolife Luggage set.
Samsonite's 24-inch spinner maximizes your packing power and is the ideal checked bag for longer trips. TSA locks on the side act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling.
This 4-piece luggage set includes two suitcases, a tote bag and toiletry kit. This is the perfect set for any of your spring travel plans
This three-piece Samsonite Winfield luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on, a 25-inch checked bag and a 28-inch checked bag all with spinner wheels and a 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs.
Don't forget to pack up your favorite swimsuits, sunscreen, bath towels and other travel accessories in this Rockland 2-piece luggage set.
This hardside luggage comes with a built in TSA lock to give you peace of mind no matter how far you're traveling.
Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals
Whether you are cooking more at home or tidying up around the house, snag a great deal or two on everything you need to upgrade your space. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, Keurig coffee makers, air purifiers and more.
Variable Speed Control and Pulse feature let you manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe. Get $230 off the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender now.
Video Doorbell 4 is the upgraded Ring doorbell camera with improved video previews. New features include an improved battery life and performance, enhanced dual-band Wi-Fi, a quick-release battery for easy recharging, and Quick Replies.
Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.
Sometimes food goes bad because we simply don't have the time to cook it. Change that with the Instant Pot which can cook meals up to 70% faster than traditional methods. Save $20 on the only multi-cooker with the quietest steam release, step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display, and a clear cooking progress bar for real-time feedback.
With 40x the suction power, the superior 3-Stage Cleaning System lifts, loosens, then eliminates debris and pet hair from deep within your carpets. The Braava jet m6 mop has Precision Jet Spray to help tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease.
Save on the Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven for the ultimate kitchen addition this winter.
Best Amazon Fashion Deals
Amazon has tons of spring-ready fashion with steep discounts on clothing, jewelry, Levi's jeans, and sneakers.
TikTok loves Levi's shorts for spring and now you can score a pair for 45% off.
Runners will love the comfort and support provided by adidas Ultraboost, available in 41 different colorways.
This Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress is the perfect flowy dress for this spring. Available in 30 different colors and prints.
These Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans are made with an extra-high rise and button fly to help define your waist.
Best Amazon Beauty Deals
Popular and celeb-loved skincare brands such as La Mer and Laneige are on sale with Amazon's best beauty deals right now.
De-puff and energize your skin in as little as 5 minutes per day, three times per week. It’s portable and rechargeable for easy travel, so you can take it with you anywhere.
Hyaluronic acid is already beloved for its hydrating power, and Laneige takes it to the next level with a unique fermentation process combined with an algae-derived moisturizer for deeper, longer-lasting hydration.
Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night.
According to La Mer, sensitivities look soothed and dryness disappears at first touch of this celeb-favorite moisturizer. And, with daily devotion, skin feels firmer, lines and wrinkles are visibly diminished, and a more uplifted, rejuvenated look emerges.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop the 30 Best Amazon Deals on Swimsuit Styles for Spring
Save on Best-Selling Espresso Machines and Coffee Makers at Amazon
The Best Amazon Deals On Skechers Walking and Running Shoes
Shop The 19 Best Bathroom Organizers from Amazon For Spring Cleaning
The 14 Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon
Save Up to 40% On Amazon Fire Tablets — Fire HD 8 On Sale for $60 Now
The 20 Best Haircare Products to Shop from Amazon for Healthy Hair
Instant Pot Deals: Save Up to 31% On Best-Selling Kitchen Essentials