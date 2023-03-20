Shopping

The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Save on Apple, Samsonite, iRobot Roomba and More

By Lauren Gruber
Amazon Presidents Day Sale 2023
Amazon, ETonline

There's no denying that the most convenient site to shop deals on everyday essentials is Amazon. Today, the online retailer has seriously slashed prices across all categories from fashion and beauty to tech and home. Whether you're searching for a new kitchen appliance, furniture, headphones, or need to restock your skincare routine now that spring has arrived, we've found the best Amazon deals on top-rated products. 

Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for deals on everything we need fast. With doorbuster deals across the site, we've sorted through Amazon's marked-down must-haves to find the deals actually worth shopping. If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon gives members two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required. Prime is just $14.99 a month, but you can try it out for 30 days for free and if you are a college student, you can get Prime for half the price at $7.49.

From all-time low prices for Apple iPads and portable Bluetooth speakers to discounts on best-in-class Theraguns, we've rounded up all of today's best Amazon deals to shop and save now. 

Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$35$28
2021 Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB)
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad
Amazon
2021 Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB)

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$479$399
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Step into these shoes with super soft Cloudfoam cushioning for crisp, clean style and comfort.

$70$42
Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum
Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum

Currently 56% off, this Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum is perfect for homes with heavy debris, pets and all floor surfaces.

$430$178
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Listen to high-quality sound with the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods for longer battery life. 

$249$200
Theragun Mini
Theragun Mini
Amazon
Theragun Mini

Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Therabody.

$199$144
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm

Track your workouts and easily access your messages and email through the Apple iWatch. Not only is it discounted, but it also comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+.

$749$459
K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon
K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more.

$190$159

Best Amazon Tech Deals 

Amazon released new deals on smart home devices including Apple products, Amazon Fire TVs, and more.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Amazon
Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. Spread the love with this 4-pack on sale.

$99$90
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's portable enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime (on just one charge).
 

$130$90
16" Apple MacBook Pro (2021)
2021 Apple MacBook Pro
Amazon
16" Apple MacBook Pro (2021)

Save on the space gray 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. 

$2,499$2,000
65" Samsung Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
65" Samsung Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
Amazon
65" Samsung Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)

Experience Samsung's most immersive and best picture yet on the ultra-premium Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV with Infinity Screen. Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos are built in for a spectacular viewing experience. 

$4,998$2,998
Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV
Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV
Amazon
Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV

Enhanced by TRILUMINOS Pro, Sony's 4K TV reproduces over a billion accurate colors resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life.

$1,000$678
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Beats Studio3 Headphone's Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature consistently reduces external ambient sounds. The Beats Studio3 delivers fine-tuned sounds, so you always know you're listening to a quality version of any song, audiobook or movie.

$350$232

Best Amazon Luggage Deals

Spring break season is approaching, and it’s expected to be one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. Shop Amazon's best luggage deals to save on carry-ons and checked bags for your upcoming spring and summer travels.

Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set Suitcase
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set
Amazon
Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set Suitcase

At $110 off, Amazon's best-selling 3-piece luggage set is a steal. Fit everything on your packing list in this Coolife Luggage set. 

$300$190
Samsonite Winfield Medium Hardside Luggage
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Amazon
Samsonite Winfield Medium Hardside Luggage

Samsonite's 24-inch spinner maximizes your packing power and is the ideal checked bag for longer trips. TSA locks on the side act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling. 

$270$204
Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set
Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set
Amazon
Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set

This 4-piece luggage set includes two suitcases, a tote bag and toiletry kit. This is the perfect set for any of your spring travel plans

$140$129
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Amazon
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners

This three-piece Samsonite Winfield luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on, a 25-inch checked bag and a 28-inch checked bag all with spinner wheels and a 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs. 

$780$480
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

Don't forget to pack up your favorite swimsuits, sunscreen, bath towels and other travel accessories in this Rockland 2-piece luggage set.

$340$128
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set with TSA Lock Spinner
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set with TSA Lock Spinner
Amazon
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set with TSA Lock Spinner

This hardside luggage comes with a built in TSA lock to give you peace of mind no matter how far you're traveling.

$300$180

Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals

Whether you are cooking more at home or tidying up around the house, snag a great deal or two on everything you need to upgrade your space. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, Keurig coffee makers, air purifiers and more. 

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender
Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender
Vitamix
Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender

Variable Speed Control and Pulse feature let you manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe. Get $230 off the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender now. 

$630$400
Ring Video Doorbell 4
Ring Video Doorbell 4
Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell 4

Video Doorbell 4 is the upgraded Ring doorbell camera with improved video previews. New features include an improved battery life and performance, enhanced dual-band Wi-Fi, a quick-release battery for easy recharging, and Quick Replies. 

$220$160
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO

Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.

$350$249
Instant Pot Duo Plus, Whisper Quiet 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6-Quart Whisper Quiet 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Plus, Whisper Quiet 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Sometimes food goes bad because we simply don't have the time to cook it. Change that with the Instant Pot which can cook meals up to 70% faster than traditional methods. Save $20 on the only multi-cooker with the quietest steam release, step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display, and a clear cooking progress bar for real-time feedback.

$150$110
iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle
iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle
Amazon
iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle

With 40x the suction power, the superior 3-Stage Cleaning System lifts, loosens, then eliminates debris and pet hair from deep within your carpets. The Braava jet m6 mop has Precision Jet Spray to help tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease.

$1,600$949
Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven, 4.5 Qt
Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven, 4.5 Qt
Amazon
Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven, 4.5 Qt

Save on the Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven for the ultimate kitchen addition this winter. 

$390$290

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Amazon has tons of spring-ready fashion with steep discounts on clothing, jewelry, Levi's jeans, and sneakers. 

Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Amazon
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts

TikTok loves Levi's shorts for spring and now you can score a pair for 45% off. 

$60$33
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Runners will love the comfort and support provided by adidas Ultraboost, available in 41 different colorways.

$190$90
Dokotoo Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress
Dokotoo Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress
Amazon
Dokotoo Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress

This Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress is the perfect flowy dress for this spring. Available in 30 different colors and prints.

$52$34
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

These Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans are made with an extra-high rise and button fly to help define your waist.

$80$56

Best Amazon Beauty Deals 

Popular and celeb-loved skincare brands such as La Mer and Laneige are on sale with Amazon's best beauty deals right now.

SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
SolaWave
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

De-puff and energize your skin in as little as 5 minutes per day, three times per week. It’s portable and rechargeable for easy travel, so you can take it with you anywhere.

$149$85
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
Laneige
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum

Hyaluronic acid is already beloved for its hydrating power, and Laneige takes it to the next level with a unique fermentation process combined with an algae-derived moisturizer for deeper, longer-lasting hydration.

$45$35
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Amazon
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. 

$49$37
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 3.4 Oz
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
Amazon
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 3.4 Oz

According to La Mer, sensitivities look soothed and dryness disappears at first touch of this celeb-favorite moisturizer. And, with daily devotion, skin feels firmer, lines and wrinkles are visibly diminished, and a more uplifted, rejuvenated look emerges. 

$520$225

