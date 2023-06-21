The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals: Save Up to 60% On Samsonite, Travelpro and More
It's official: Amazon just announced that Prime Day 2023 will take place from Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12. Much like previous years, there are plenty of early Amazon Prime Day deals to marvel at before the major savings event. Right now, you can take up to 60% off best-selling luggage from top brands including Samsonite, Travelpro, American Tourister and more.
With Amazon Prime Day officially less than three weeks away, now is the perfect time to upgrade your luggage for your next getaway. Whether you have a weekend trip on the books, are taking the summer vacation of your dreams, or simply need to replace your current suitcase, there are plenty of markdowns to save on durable luggage and travel accessories at Amazon.
To help you sort through all the early Prime Day savings, we've found the best luggage deals on everything from carry-on suitcases and weekender bags to complete luggage sets. You’ll want to secure the biggest sales quickly as we suspect some of these finds may sell out before Prime Day arrives.
Ahead, shop the best early Prime Day luggage deals and save on travel gear ahead of your next trip.
Best Prime Day Carry-On Luggage Deals
Samsonite Omni PC luggage looks just as good on the 100th trip as it did on the first. Its scratch-resistant textures and polycarbonate construction make it durable and lightweight.
This 20-inch spinner is available in so many fun colors, including this trendy champagne.
Travelpro's softsided suitcase is surprisingly roomy with plenty of pockets and compression straps.
Charge electronics on the go with this carry-on that fits under most airline seats.
This carry-on features a safe lock that all of your belongings will arrive safely to your destination.
Jetset in style with Delsey Paris' polycarbonate hardside carry-on with spinner wheels.
With a capacity of 21 inches, this highly functional and expandable carry-on bag is perfect for packing all of your clothes for several vacation outfits.
This carry on comes with a USB port that you can charge your phone while you wait for your train or flight.
With over 5,000 positive reviews, this lightweight carry-on will ease your overpacking worries.
Best Prime Day Luggage Set Deals
This Samsonite Winfield luggage set comes with a 20" carry on, along with 24" and 28" spinners.
This fan favorite luggage set comes in various colorways and you can transport all of your travel essentials effortlessly and stylishly in these suitcases. This luggage set also has its own zippered organizational pockets and a combination lock to secure all of your valuables.
This American Tourister set includes a 21" carry on and a 24" spinner ideal for a checked bag. Both pieces are expandable, so you'll always have room for souvenirs.
This luggage set lets you show your wild side if you want to travel in style. Featuring heavy-duty polyester and PVC backing, this luggage set comes with a 22" rolling duffel bag.
This set can prevent future scratches and has durable, lighter, and impact-resistant hardshell material. This set also has a mounted TSA lock, which will not damage the lock when traveling to your destination.
This carry-on set is perfect if you only want to bring two carry-ons for a solo vacation. This set comes with spinner wheel luggage and a tote bag.
Best Prime Day Duffel and Weekender Bag Deals
In the fabric you know and love, the lightweight yet durable quilted cotton is great for minimalist travel or as a carryon bag to hold your toiletry bag, hand sanitizer and neck pillow and other travel essentials.
A spacious main compartment and six separate pockets make this duffel bag excellent for keeping all of your belongings organized.
This carry-on bag is perfect for a week or weekend trip to the island. Plus, you can use it as a gym bag.
Go from the gym to the office to the airport with ease using Vooray's stylish water-resistant duffle bag, featuring a coated pocket for wet or sweaty clothes.
Handy features such as a separate shoe compartment, USB charging port, pocket for wet clothes and included toiletry bag makes this the ultimate gym bag or weekender.
Best Prime Day Travel Gear Deals
The last thing you want to worry about while traveling is an uncharged phone. The Anker Portable Charger is slim and light so you can bring it with you at all times.
These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized.
While traveling, these headphones will cancel any noise that come up in the background. Plus, they come in three colors.
If you're a chronic over-packer, trying to fit a week's worth of clothing into a carry-on, and want to avoid bag fees, compress your clothes even further with vacuum-sealable bags.
Stay relaxed all flight long with this lightweight memory foam neck pillow.
Kick your feet up and relax during your flight with this ergonomic memory foam footrest that hangs from your tray table.
This unisex crossbody is useful to wear on a travel day when you need your ID, Passport, credit cards, and more easily accessible. Not only is the sleek sling bag perfect for travel, it's also great for daily use.
With over 69,000 reviews and a 4.5-out-of-5-star rating on Amazon, this eye mask is sure to help you sleep like a baby.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials
Save Up to 30% On Smokers, Gas and Charcoal Grills at Amazon
Amazon Knocks $30 Off Ring Video Doorbells and Alarm Systems
Save Up to 33% On Kindle E-Readers for Glare-Free Reading This Summer
The 39 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Theragun, Apple, Shark and More
The Best Ninja Kitchen Appliance Deals on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
The Best Early Prime Day Fitness Deals Available to Shop at Amazon Now