It's official: Amazon just announced that Prime Day 2023 will take place from Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12. Much like previous years, there are plenty of early Amazon Prime Day deals to marvel at before the major savings event. Right now, you can take up to 60% off best-selling luggage from top brands including Samsonite, Travelpro, American Tourister and more.

With Amazon Prime Day officially less than three weeks away, now is the perfect time to upgrade your luggage for your next getaway. Whether you have a weekend trip on the books, are taking the summer vacation of your dreams, or simply need to replace your current suitcase, there are plenty of markdowns to save on durable luggage and travel accessories at Amazon.

To help you sort through all the early Prime Day savings, we've found the best luggage deals on everything from carry-on suitcases and weekender bags to complete luggage sets. You’ll want to secure the biggest sales quickly as we suspect some of these finds may sell out before Prime Day arrives.

Ahead, shop the best early Prime Day luggage deals and save on travel gear ahead of your next trip.

Best Prime Day Carry-On Luggage Deals

Best Prime Day Luggage Set Deals

COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set Amazon COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set This fan favorite luggage set comes in various colorways and you can transport all of your travel essentials effortlessly and stylishly in these suitcases. This luggage set also has its own zippered organizational pockets and a combination lock to secure all of your valuables. $190 $170 WITH COUPON Shop Now

SHOWKOO Luggage Set Amazon SHOWKOO Luggage Set This set can prevent future scratches and has durable, lighter, and impact-resistant hardshell material. This set also has a mounted TSA lock, which will not damage the lock when traveling to your destination. $190 $152 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Duffel and Weekender Bag Deals

Vooray 25L Trainer Duffel Amazon Vooray 25L Trainer Duffel Go from the gym to the office to the airport with ease using Vooray's stylish water-resistant duffle bag, featuring a coated pocket for wet or sweaty clothes. $80 $68 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Travel Gear Deals

Anker Portable Charger Amazon Anker Portable Charger The last thing you want to worry about while traveling is an uncharged phone. The Anker Portable Charger is slim and light so you can bring it with you at all times. $22 $15 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest Amazon Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest Kick your feet up and relax during your flight with this ergonomic memory foam footrest that hangs from your tray table. $34 $30 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Inicat Small Crossbody Sling Bag Amazon Inicat Small Crossbody Sling Bag This unisex crossbody is useful to wear on a travel day when you need your ID, Passport, credit cards, and more easily accessible. Not only is the sleek sling bag perfect for travel, it's also great for daily use. $56 $24 Shop Now

