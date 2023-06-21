Shopping

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals: Save Up to 60% On Samsonite, Travelpro and More

By Lauren Gruber
It's official: Amazon just announced that Prime Day 2023 will take place from Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12. Much like previous years, there are plenty of early Amazon Prime Day deals to marvel at before the major savings event. Right now, you can take up to 60% off best-selling luggage from top brands including Samsonite, Travelpro, American Tourister and more.

With Amazon Prime Day officially less than three weeks away, now is the perfect time to upgrade your luggage for your next getaway. Whether you have a weekend trip on the books, are taking the summer vacation of your dreams, or simply need to replace your current suitcase, there are plenty of markdowns to save on durable luggage and travel accessories at Amazon.

To help you sort through all the early Prime Day savings, we've found the best luggage deals on everything from carry-on suitcases and weekender bags to complete luggage sets. You’ll want to secure the biggest sales quickly as we suspect some of these finds may sell out before Prime Day arrives.

Ahead, shop the best early Prime Day luggage deals and save on travel gear ahead of your next trip.

Best Prime Day Carry-On Luggage Deals

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On with Spinner Wheels
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Amazon
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On with Spinner Wheels

Samsonite Omni PC luggage looks just as good on the 100th trip as it did on the first. Its scratch-resistant textures and polycarbonate construction make it durable and lightweight. 

$160$99
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage,
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage,
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage,

This 20-inch spinner is available in so many fun colors, including this trendy champagne.

$140$58
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
Amazon
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

Travelpro's softsided suitcase is surprisingly roomy with plenty of pockets and compression straps.

$170$136
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Amazon
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

Charge electronics on the go with this carry-on that fits under most airline seats. 

$145$116
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On

This carry-on features a safe lock that all of your belongings will arrive safely to your destination.

$270$169
DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage
DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage
Amazon
DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage

Jetset in style with Delsey Paris' polycarbonate hardside carry-on with spinner wheels.

$184$90
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On

With a capacity of 21 inches, this highly functional and expandable carry-on bag is perfect for packing all of your clothes for several vacation outfits. 

$150$80
DELSEY Paris Chatelet Hardside Carry-on
DELSEY Paris Chatelet Hardside Carry-on
Amazon
DELSEY Paris Chatelet Hardside Carry-on

This carry on comes with a USB port that you can charge your phone while you wait for your train or flight.

$367$253
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On
Amazon
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On

With over 5,000 positive reviews, this lightweight carry-on will ease your overpacking worries.

$190$103

Best Prime Day Luggage Set Deals 

Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set
Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set
Amazon
Samsonite Winfield Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set

This Samsonite Winfield luggage set comes with a 20" carry on, along with 24" and 28" spinners. 

$480$408
COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set
COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set
Amazon
COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set

This fan favorite luggage set comes in various colorways and you can transport all of your travel essentials effortlessly and stylishly in these suitcases. This luggage set also has its own zippered organizational pockets and a combination lock to secure all of your valuables.

$190$170
WITH COUPON
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage, 2-piece Set
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage, 2-piece Set
Amazon
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage, 2-piece Set

This American Tourister set includes a 21" carry on and a 24" spinner ideal for a checked bag. Both pieces are expandable, so you'll always have room for souvenirs.

$200$182
Rockland Vara Softside 3-Piece Upright Luggage Set
Rockland Vara Softside 3-Piece Upright Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Vara Softside 3-Piece Upright Luggage Set

This luggage set lets you show your wild side if you want to travel in style. Featuring heavy-duty polyester and PVC backing, this luggage set comes with a 22" rolling duffel bag.

$80$70
SHOWKOO Luggage Set
SHOWKOO Luggage Set
Amazon
SHOWKOO Luggage Set

This set can prevent future scratches and has durable, lighter, and impact-resistant hardshell material. This set also has a mounted TSA lock, which will not damage the lock when traveling to your destination.

$190$152
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright 2 Piece Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set

This carry-on set is perfect if you only want to bring two carry-ons for a solo vacation. This set comes with spinner wheel luggage and a tote bag. 

$80$39

Best Prime Day Duffel and Weekender Bag Deals 

Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Weekender Travel Bag
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Weekender Travel Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Weekender Travel Bag

In the fabric you know and love, the lightweight yet durable quilted cotton is great for minimalist travel or as a carryon bag to hold your toiletry bag, hand sanitizer and neck pillow and other travel essentials.

$175$127
Canway 65L Travel Duffel Bag
Canway 65L Travel Duffel Bag
Amazon
Canway 65L Travel Duffel Bag

A spacious main compartment and six separate pockets make this duffel bag excellent for keeping all of your belongings organized.

$40$30
adidas Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag
adidas Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag
Amazon
adidas Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag

This carry-on bag is perfect for a week or weekend trip to the island. Plus, you can use it as a gym bag.

$40$27
Vooray 25L Trainer Duffel
Vooray 25L Trainer Duffel
Amazon
Vooray 25L Trainer Duffel

Go from the gym to the office to the airport with ease using Vooray's stylish water-resistant duffle bag, featuring a coated pocket for wet or sweaty clothes.

$80$68
Travel Duffel Bag with USB Charging Port
Travel Duffel Bag with USB Charging Port
Amazon
Travel Duffel Bag with USB Charging Port

Handy features such as a separate shoe compartment, USB charging port, pocket for wet clothes and included toiletry bag makes this the ultimate gym bag or weekender.

$50$37

Best Prime Day Travel Gear Deals 

Anker Portable Charger
Anker Portable Charger
Amazon
Anker Portable Charger

The last thing you want to worry about while traveling is an uncharged phone. The Anker Portable Charger is slim and light so you can bring it with you at all times.

$22$15
WITH COUPON
Veken 8 Set of Various Colored Packing Cubes
Veken 8 Set of Various Colored Packing Cubes
Amazon
Veken 8 Set of Various Colored Packing Cubes

These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized. 

$30$20
WITH COUPON
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

While traveling, these headphones will cancel any noise that come up in the background. Plus, they come in three colors. 

$200$130
Cozy Essential 12 Pack Vacuum Travel Bags
Cozy Essential 12 Pack Vacuum Travel Bags
Amazon
Cozy Essential 12 Pack Vacuum Travel Bags

If you're a chronic over-packer, trying to fit a week's worth of clothing into a carry-on, and want to avoid bag fees, compress your clothes even further with vacuum-sealable bags.

$17$13
Dot&Dot Memory Foam Neck Pillow
Dot&Dot Memory Foam Neck Pillow
Amazon
Dot&Dot Memory Foam Neck Pillow

Stay relaxed all flight long with this lightweight memory foam neck pillow.

$20$18
WITH COUPON
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest
Amazon
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest

Kick your feet up and relax during your flight with this ergonomic memory foam footrest that hangs from your tray table.

$34$30
WITH COUPON
Inicat Small Crossbody Sling Bag
Inicat Small Crossbody Sling Bag
Amazon
Inicat Small Crossbody Sling Bag

This unisex crossbody is useful to wear on a travel day when you need your ID, Passport, credit cards, and more easily accessible. Not only is the sleek sling bag perfect for travel, it's also great for daily use. 

$56$24
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Amazon
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

With over 69,000 reviews and a 4.5-out-of-5-star rating on Amazon, this eye mask is sure to help you sleep like a baby. 

$20$10

