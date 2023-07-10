Shop

Best Buy's Black Friday in July Sale Is Here: Shop the Best Deals from Best Buy's Prime Day Rival Event

By Brittany Vincent
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Buy Black Friday in July 2023
Best Buy

Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow and major retailers like Best Buy are kicking off their rival summer sales now. The Black Friday in July Sale, which is Best Buy's annual answer to Amazon Prime Day, just kicked off today with great deals on everything from laptops and video games to TVs and major appliances.

Now through Wednesday, July 12, Best Buy is serving up three days worth of significant discounts on trusted brands to upgrade your tech and home. No matter which electronics you have your heart set on, Best Buy has can't-miss deals — some with better-than-Prime Day pricing — that you can shop right now. 

Shop the Best Buy Sale

The Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale offers some of the best alternative Amazon Prime Day deals of 2023. Though the event is only on for 72 hours, you can save hundreds on brands like ASUS, Samsung, iRobot, Sony, and much more. We've already sifted through Best Buy's offerings with a fine-toothed comb to bring you all the best deals you'll want to snag fast. 

From souped-up gaming laptops to eye-popping 4K TVs, you can snag what you're looking for ahead of Amazon's big Prime Day event on July 11. Keep scrolling to shop the best Prime Day deals from Best Buy right now.

Best Buy Black Friday in July TV Deals

Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K TV
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K TV

Samsung's OLED TV changes the game again with 8.3 million self lit pixels and ultra powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, all for a picture so real, it’s surreal.

$2,000$1,600
LG 65" Class C3 Series OLED 4K TV
LG 65" Class C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Best Buy
LG 65" Class C3 Series OLED 4K TV

Save $500 on LG's newest OLED TV. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display art, photos and other content to blend the LG C3 into your space.

$2,600$2,100
Samsung 55" Class QN90B Series OLED 4K TV
BB-Samsung-55QLEDTV
Best Buy
Samsung 55" Class QN90B Series OLED 4K TV

The QN90B offers crisp, bright colors with high peak brightness and local dimming features. It's great for rooms where glare is an issue and has a slew of gaming-centric features including low input lag and fast response time. It also boasts a variety of apps included in its simple-to-navigate smart interface. 

$1300$1100
Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED TV
Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED TV

Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.

$2,600$2,100

Best Buy Black Friday in July Laptop Deals

ASUS ROG 14-inch Zephyrus Laptop
BestBuy_ASUS_Laptop
Best Buy
ASUS ROG 14-inch Zephyrus Laptop

Save $600 on this powerful gaming laptop. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus boasts an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU paired with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU to ensure you can enjoy any game you throw at it, from The Sims to Cyberpunk 2077. Plus, it boasts 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for plenty of space for all your favorite games.

$1400$800
Microsoft 13.5” Platinum Surface Laptop 5
Microsoft 13.5” Platinum Surface Laptop 5
Best Buy
Microsoft 13.5” Platinum Surface Laptop 5

Unlock speed and style with the sleek Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. Features includes multitasking speed powered by 12th Gen Intel Core, Windows 11 and a vibrant PixelSense touchscreen.

$1,000$900
Microsoft 13” Sapphire Surface Pro 9
Microsoft 13” Sapphire Surface Pro 9
Best Buy
Microsoft 13” Sapphire Surface Pro 9

The Surface Pro 9 gives you tablet flexibility and the laptop performance and battery life you need to move through your day — all in one ultra-portable device. Now with powerful new processors and a fresh feel.

$1,100$900
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 Touch Laptop
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 Touch Laptop
Best Buy
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 Touch Laptop

Work while on the go with this flexible laptop featuring a 360° hinge and 10 hour battery life.

$900$600

Best Buy Black Friday in July Appliance Deals

Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection
6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection
Samsung
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection

The Samsung Front Control Slide-in Gas Range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice-enabled. You can currently save over $600 on the five-burner gas stove.

$1,600$950
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Best Buy
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.

$1,035$730
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
Best Buy
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator

Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch. 

$4,400$2,900
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
Best Buy
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry

This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.

$1,125$850
Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator
Samsung - 26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub and External Water & Ice Dispenser
Best Buy
Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator

The clean lines and modern form help blend this refrigerator beautifully into any kitchen. With a fingerprint resistant finish, you spend less time cleaning. 

$3,150$2,200

Best Buy Black Friday in July Gaming Deals

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con
BB_NintendoSwitch
Best Buy
Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con

Nintendo's versatile console/handheld hybrid is your go-to system for enjoying some of the hottest games, like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the upcoming Pikmin 4. Get some gaming in on the go or place it in its included dock for full-screen enjoyment with your TV. Get a free $25 Best Buy e-Gift Card when you purchase a Nintendo Switch. If you're a Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total member, that gift card jumps up to $50.

$300STARTING AT $250
Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure
BB_NintendoSwitch_RingFitAdventure
Best Buy
Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure

This interactive Nintendo Switch title is the perfect way to get fit while getting some game time in. Embark on a challenging adventure to vanquish a dragon bodybuilder by jogging in place, attacking enemies, and working on your flexibility with the included Ring-Con controller and Leg Strap. It's a great alternative to gym time that you can really see results from.

$80$50

RELATED CONTENT:

The New LG C3 OLED TV Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now

The Best Prime Day 4K TV Deals on Samsung, Sony, LG and More

Apple's Entire Lineup of AirPods Is On Sale Now for Amazon Prime Day

The Best Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals to Shop Now

Walmart Plus Week Combats Amazon Prime Day With Huge Tech Deals

The 30 Best Walmart Plus Week Deals to Shop Now

The 36 Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals to Shop Right Now

These TV Deals at Best Buy's Sale Seriously Rival Prime Day