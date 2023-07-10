Best Buy never disappoints when it comes to major electronic sales, and the tech retailer is now taking on Amazon Prime Day with a Black Friday in July Sale that kicked off today — one day before Prime Day. Through Wednesday, July 12, Best Buy's major summer sale has incredible offers on big-ticket items like home appliances, Apple products, laptops and more. In particular, Best Buy is bursting with TV deals that rival those of Prime Day.

Shop Best Buy's TV Deals

The Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale is one of the best competing Amazon Prime Day deals of 2023. For 72 hours, you can save up to $1,000 on LG, Samsung and Sony TVs of all sizes. We've combed through Best Buy's site to find the best TV deals you don’t want to miss out on.

Whether you've been eyeing the latest and greatest Samsung TVs or looking for a new 4K gaming TV, you don't have to wait for Prime Day to take of advantage of this week's great deals. Ahead, shop the best Prime Day TV deals from Best Buy right now.

Best Buy Black Friday in July Best LG TV Deals

Best Buy Black Friday in July Best Samsung TV Deals

Best Buy Black Friday in July Best Sony TV Deals

Sony 75" Class X85K 4K TV Best Buy Sony 75" Class X85K 4K TV With a native 120Hz refresh rate and 4K HDR resolution, your favorite shows, movies, sports, and games look smooth and clear. The advanced 4K HDR Processor X1 powers realistic contrast, vivid color, and accurate picture quality, so you’ll feel like you’re right there in the action. $1,400 $1,200 Shop Now

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

