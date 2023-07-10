These Best Buy TV Deals Seriously Rival Prime Day: Save Up to $1,000 on Sony, LG, Samsung TVs
Best Buy never disappoints when it comes to major electronic sales, and the tech retailer is now taking on Amazon Prime Day with a Black Friday in July Sale that kicked off today — one day before Prime Day. Through Wednesday, July 12, Best Buy's major summer sale has incredible offers on big-ticket items like home appliances, Apple products, laptops and more. In particular, Best Buy is bursting with TV deals that rival those of Prime Day.
The Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale is one of the best competing Amazon Prime Day deals of 2023. For 72 hours, you can save up to $1,000 on LG, Samsung and Sony TVs of all sizes. We've combed through Best Buy's site to find the best TV deals you don’t want to miss out on.
Whether you've been eyeing the latest and greatest Samsung TVs or looking for a new 4K gaming TV, you don't have to wait for Prime Day to take of advantage of this week's great deals. Ahead, shop the best Prime Day TV deals from Best Buy right now.
Best Buy Black Friday in July Best LG TV Deals
Save $500 on LG's newest OLED TV. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display art, photos and other content to blend the LG C3 into your space.
The versatile LG OLED C Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.
Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching.
Best Buy Black Friday in July Best Samsung TV Deals
Samsung's OLED TV changes the game again with 8.3 million self lit pixels and ultra powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, all for a picture so real, it’s surreal.
For a movie theatre experience in your home, this 85-inch Samsung TV is now $1,000 off. From daytime sports to movie night, your picture amazes in any light with AI processing that expertly upscales content to 4K and refines your Smart Hub and sound.
Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.
This seamlessly stunning smart 4K TV has multiple voice assistants built into it, so you can start streaming or gaming as soon as you set up this Samsung TV.
Best Buy Black Friday in July Best Sony TV Deals
With a native 120Hz refresh rate and 4K HDR resolution, your favorite shows, movies, sports, and games look smooth and clear. The advanced 4K HDR Processor X1 powers realistic contrast, vivid color, and accurate picture quality, so you’ll feel like you’re right there in the action.
This Sony 4K UHD Smart Google TV features the XR Triluminos Pro Color, which gives you a nearly infinite amount of accurate colors, so you can get a true-to-color experience whenever you watch movies or play your favorite game. With this Google TV, you can also watch over 700,000 movies and TV series episodes for free.
