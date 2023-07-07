In just a few days, Amazon will kick off one of the year's biggest sale events. If you're looking to upgrade your living room setup with a brand new TV, you can actually beat the Amazon Prime Day shopping rush on July 11 and 12. Right now, there are already huge Prime Day deals on 4K TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG and of course Amazon's very own Fire TVs.

Whether you want a better TV for watching Wimbledon or looking to get an at-home movie theatre experience ahead of this summer's biggest blockbusters, the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals offer unbeatable prices on top-rated screens with vibrant picture and realistic sound.

Prime Day is one of the best times to buy a TV outside of Black Friday. You don't have to be a Prime member to shop these early deals, but in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023 next week.

Amazon's top early Prime Day sales include the art-inspired Frame TV and intensely cinematic LG C3 OLED TV. Watch the latest movies and TV shows in HDR as they leap off the screen with unimaginable detail and color. We've sorted through all the discounts on Amazon and found the best Prime Day TV deals to shop today.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Samsung TVs

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Sony TVs

Best Early Prime Day Deals on LG TVs

LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV Amazon LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space. $1,900 $1,387 Shop Now

LG 55" C2 Series 4K Smart TV Amazon LG 55" C2 Series 4K Smart TV The versatile LG OLED C2 Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter. Snag this early Amazon Prime Day sale now. $1,500 $1,297 Shop Now

Best Early Prime Day Amazon Fire TV Deals

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

