The Best Amazon Prime Day 4K TV Deals: Shop Early Savings on Samsung, Sony, LG and More
In just a few days, Amazon will kick off one of the year's biggest sale events. If you're looking to upgrade your living room setup with a brand new TV, you can actually beat the Amazon Prime Day shopping rush on July 11 and 12. Right now, there are already huge Prime Day deals on 4K TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG and of course Amazon's very own Fire TVs.
Whether you want a better TV for watching Wimbledon or looking to get an at-home movie theatre experience ahead of this summer's biggest blockbusters, the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals offer unbeatable prices on top-rated screens with vibrant picture and realistic sound.
Prime Day is one of the best times to buy a TV outside of Black Friday. You don't have to be a Prime member to shop these early deals, but in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023 next week.
Amazon's top early Prime Day sales include the art-inspired Frame TV and intensely cinematic LG C3 OLED TV. Watch the latest movies and TV shows in HDR as they leap off the screen with unimaginable detail and color. We've sorted through all the discounts on Amazon and found the best Prime Day TV deals to shop today.
Best Early Prime Day Deals on Samsung TVs
Get early savings on the Frame TV and enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching TV.
The Samsung Class Curved UHD Smart TV features a sleek curved design to provide an immersive viewing experience, and it's $100 off the list price.
Experience television like no other with this Samsung QLED Series that features a slim design and uses a learning-based AI.
Elevate your movie experience with this 86-inch crystal clear display by Samsung.
Best Early Prime Day Deals on Sony TVs
This 4K TV has precisely controlled backlighting delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail.
The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Google TV with organizes your favorite content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and more all in one place.
For gamers, this Sony TV's input lag is as low as 8.5ms and the BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 include Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch for high-performance gaming, one of the best early deals.
Best Early Prime Day Deals on LG TVs
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.
The versatile LG OLED C2 Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter. Snag this early Amazon Prime Day sale now.
Experience extra savings with 90 days of Amazon Music free with purchase on this early Prime Day deal.
Save $500 on the 55-inch version of the LG OLED A1 smart TV. LG's OLED A1 boasts 4K resolution, the brand's Game Optimizer feature and built-in Alexa and Google Assistant. It also comes with built-in apps for popular streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+. It sports three HDMI ports and is wall-mountable.
Experience amazing 4K viewing with this LG B2 OLED TV, $100 off the list price. Stay fully immersed with this early Prime Day deal, as it has an incredible 120Hz refresh rate and feel the fast movement in sports, video games, and movies for an unrivaled visual experience.
Best Early Prime Day Amazon Fire TV Deals
Save an incredible 75% on the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. With 4K entertainment, the movie scenes will be jumping off the screens.
With new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality, Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with streaming service subscriptions.
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision features Hands-free TV with Alexa. Not to mention its built-in microphones to help you turn on the TV, and find, launch, and control content, so you can put down the remote and stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes.
Get 35% off this Amazon Fire TV with an Amazon Prime membership. Watch all your streaming, including Prime Video, in one place, and sync with Alexa to make your smart home even smarter.
Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
