Amazon's Prime Day is right around the corner and the massive summer savings mean you don't have to wait until Black Friday to find some of the best deals of the year. The huge shopping event officially kicks off on July 11 and runs through July 12, but Amazon is offering tons of early discounts on highly-rated laptop models that you won't want to miss.

With brand names like Apple, Lenovo, HP and more, if you've been saving up to upgrade your laptop, they are incredibly marked down ahead of Prime Day 2023. Save $130 on an Apple MacBook Air or save over $330 when shopping for both Dell Inspiron laptops. If you don't care about the brand, but rather the function, they have deals on laptops for everything: gaming, design, word processing, photo editing, streaming videos, and more.

We've tracked down the best early Prime Day deals on laptops that Amazon has to offer. Shop the best laptops below, and then be sure to check out more early Amazon Prime Day deals on tech, headphones, and tablets.

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Laptop Deals

Dell Inspiron 14 5420 Notebook Amazon Dell Inspiron 14 5420 Notebook Get a jump on your back to school shopping by purchasing this Dell Inspiron that's now marked down ahead of Prime Day. Along with its fast processing speed and quality resolution, it has built-in technology that reduces blue light to protect your eyes. $800 $608 Shop Now

2020 Apple MacBook Air Amazon 2020 Apple MacBook Air Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. $999 $869 13-INCH Shop Now

HP Pavilion 15 Laptop Amazon HP Pavilion 15 Laptop The touchscreen on this HP Pavilion 15 laptop gives you the freedom to forego the mouse when you simply need to switch to a different tab, scroll or you need to pause your music. $945 $743 Shop Now

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo Amazon ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo Not only does this laptop have a touch screen display, it also comes with an additional touchscreen surface above the keyboard for increased multitasking. As an added bonus, when you buy this impressive laptop you'll get 3 months of Adobe Creative Cloud for free. $2,300 $1,693 Shop Now

HP 17" Laptop Amazon HP 17" Laptop Graphics look even more detailed with this HP laptop that has 1.4 million pixels. It computes with an 11th-generation intel core processor so you're guaranteed fast processing speeds. $730 $611 Shop Now

