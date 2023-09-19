Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale will take place October 10 and 11, but shoppers can already save big on Apple products.
Amazon just announced another huge savings event this fall exclusively for Prime members. Prime Big Deal Days — Amazon’s second Prime Day event of the year — will take place from October 10 to October 11. While everyone awaits October Prime Day to arrive, Amazon has started rolling out steep discounts on Apple products available right now.
From iPads and AirTags to MacBooks and Apple Watches, many of Apple's most popular devices are marked down to the lowest prices we've seen in the last 30 days. The good news is that you don’t have to wait four weeks to score massive savings from Apple.
To help you make the most of Amazon’s October Prime Day event, we’re breaking down all the early Apple deals worth shopping now. Apple deals this good probably won't be back around until Black Friday, so we recommend getting ahead of the holiday shopping frenzy.
Best Early October Prime Day AirPods Deals
Whether you're looking to enjoy your favorite music at home or on the go, Apple's AirPods have become an everyday essential. With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods are incredible wireless headphones to take with you everywhere.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Enjoy your go-to entertainment wherever you go with the Apple AirPods Pro 2. With longer battery life and greater noise-canceling abilities, you'll be able to tune out surrounding noise in favor of your favorite song, podcast, movie or TV series.
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions foran exceptionally comfortable fit that will have her dancing to her favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge.
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
The 3rd generation of Apple Airpods has a slightly shorter design compared to its predecessors making it a bit easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to get them to fit comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out.
Best Early October Prime Day AirTag Deal
If you often lose your wallet or leave other belongings behind, score this deal on a 4-pack of Apple AirTags to make sure you cover all your bases.
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
Best Early October Prime Day MacBook Deals
Right now, Amazon is offering the M1 MacBook Air for its lowest price. The 13-inch laptop features up to 18 hours of battery life. Plus, the Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.
13" Apple MacBook Air
With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.
2023 Apple MacBook Pro
Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the Apple M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 Max
Save on Apple's newest M2 MacBook Pro supercharged by the M2 Max chip with up to 96GB unified memory. With a Touchbar, Magic Keyboard and Touch ID, this laptop is secure and easy to use for studying, note-taking and more.
Best Early October Prime Day Apple iPad Deals
Apple's 10th-generation iPad is on sale right now in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Apple Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.
Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)
The latest iPad model comes in pink, blue, yellow, and silver. With iPadOS, you can stay productive by running multiple apps at once, using your Apple pen to take detailed notes, and edit and share photos seamlessly.
2022 Apple iPad Air 5 (WiFi)
Save on the latest Apple iPad Air model in this beautiful purple shade and with a brilliant display, be sure to watch your favorite Apple TV+ shows on this device.
2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)
Apple's previous generation iPad features WiFi, a touchscreen retina display for watching all your favorite shows, and an ultra-wide front-facing camera plus for video calls, and you can attach your Apple smart keyboard for easier typing.
Apple iPad Pro (6th Generation + WiFi)
Apple's latest iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience, with the astonishing performance of the M2 chip, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS and Apple Magic Keyboard compatibility.
Best Early October Prime Day Apple Watch Deals
With the new Apple Watch Series 9 releasing on September 22, there are impressive October Prime Day discounts on the Apple Watch Series 8. Stay connected with family and friends and keep track of health habits with Apple's best-selling smartwatches.
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)
The Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance and a larger battery than previous models. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options.
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)
Send a text, make a call, and stream music, even if you're nowhere near your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 includes stainless steel features, a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode.
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
Answer a call, send a text, and track your health, all with the Apple Watch Series 8. This model offers new health capabilities including temperature sensing, blood oxygen measurements, ECG testing, and sleep tracking.
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)
Fitness fanatics or those who like to be mindful about their health, will love the Apple Watch 8 which has the most advanced health features yet. It can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen, track temperature changes, record sleep stages and has advanced workout metrics.
Best Early October Prime Day Apple Accessories Deals
From iPad pens to Apple's official MagSafe battery pack, Amazon has great deals on many Apple accessories to pair with your devices.
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
Upgrade your note-taking with this iPad pen that attaches, charges, and pairs magnetically. This pre-Prime Day deal is a steal.
Apple Pencil (1st Generation)
The Apple Pencil delivers pixel-perfect precision, making it great for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, marking up emails, and more.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
With long work and school days ahead, make on-the-go charging easy using the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. This product attaches to your phone for an easy way to up your battery percentage.
Apple Lightning to USB Cable (1 m)
It's always a good idea to stock up on extra chargers ahead of the new school year. This USB 2.0 is able to connect to your iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods or iPod for speedy charging.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
