Ever since the launch of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro series, MagSafe has been one of the newest iPhones' best features. The Apple iPhone 14 comes with wireless charging technology that uses built-in magnets to quickly charge your phone. Right now, Amazon is discounting all four of Apple’s official iPhone 14 series MagSafe Clear Cases.

For the first time this year, every iPhone 14 case is on sale for $35 — the lowest price yet. Thin, light and easy to grip, Apple’s official cases are both scratch-resistant and stylish covers designed to show off the look of your phone.

No iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 14 Pro Max is complete without a protective case. Though Apple says the new iPhone 14 is durable thanks to the Ceramic Shield, nothing feels scarier than dropping a brand new, expensive iPhone and watching it shatter. Crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible materials, Apple's official cases fit right over your iPhone's buttons for easy use.

Originally created as a safety feature for MacBook charging cords, MagSafe also lends itself to easy accessory attachment for car mounts, wallets, and more. We've gathered more of the best iPhone 14 cases that will protect your phone and support MagSafe for fuss-free charging that can simplify your life. Aside from Apple itself, trusted brands like Casetify, Otterbox, and Case-Mate have cases made specifically for the Apple iPhone 14 series.

Ahead, shop the best MagSafe iPhone 14 cases that range from cute to ultra-protective.

Case-Mate BLOX iPhone 14 Case Amazon Case-Mate BLOX iPhone 14 Case Choose from 17 colors of Case-Mate's sturdy case that protects your iPhone from drops up to 10 feet high. This distinctly-designed and matte clay finished case comes with cushioned square edges to provide extra protection against drops or any other impacts. $30 $25 Shop Now

OtterBox Symmetry Series+ Best Buy OtterBox Symmetry Series+ The OtterBox Symmetry Series+ is MagSafe compatible and lets you seamlessly interact with all of the iPhone's buttons and features. Though it's a sleek phone case, it can handle 3 times the drops as the military standard. $50 Shop Now

OtterBox Defender Series Otterbox OtterBox Defender Series If you're looking for serious, heavy-duty phone protection, pick up this OtterBox Defender Series iPhone 14 Pro case. It survives four times as many drops as the military standard, and has raised edges to protect your camera and screen. Find this case in five colors. $65 Shop Now

Sonix Clear MagSafe Compatible iPhone Case Amazon Sonix Clear MagSafe Compatible iPhone Case A clear case is the way to go if you're more of a minimalist or want to show off your new iPhone 14 Pro's color. The Sonix clear case has a raised bumper around the camera to ensure the lenses are always protected. The case also has raised shock-absorbent sides for ultimate all-around protection. $45 $19 Shop Now

Case-Mate Soap Bubble Case-Mate Case-Mate Soap Bubble This eye-catching Case-Mate phone case reflects differently under different lighting (and the reflection varies based on your phone color too). An antimicrobial agent is mixed into the plastic during the production of these cases, meaning it will never wear off. This case offers grooved impact-resistant corners, a raised bumper around the camera hole and 10-foot drop protection. $40 Shop Now

Incipio Grip Amazon Incipio Grip The raised, multi-directional grips surrounding this Incipio case prevent slippage in all directions. It's also scratch-resistant to help maintain its smooth surface and brand-new shine. $55 $45 Shop Now

CASETiFY Magic Mushrooms CASETiFY CASETiFY Magic Mushrooms This Casetify case doesn't just cover your phone with colorful mushrooms. It also offers 8.2 foot drop protection and is made of a shock-absorbing material that significantly reduces impact. It supports wireless charging and it's partially made with recycled materials. $78 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: