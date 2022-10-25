Shopping

BLACKPINK Drops Second Collaboration with Casetify: Shop All The New Phone Cases and Accessories

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
BLACKPINK CASETiFY
CASETiFY

Shortly after releasing their second studio album Born Pink in September, K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has teamed back up with CASETiFY for a brand-new collaboration that arrived today. The second CASETiFY x BLACKPINK collection of phone cases and accessories features six different designs, including a mirror case inspired by the group’s hit single “Pink Venom” and memo cases with pre-printed autographs from Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo.

Shop BLACKPINK x CASETiFY

CASETiFY is best known for phone cases, but the new BLACKPINK collection offers cases for AirPods, MacBook Pros, iPad Airs, and even AirTag holders and even a cute Apple Watch band. For this special collab, BLACKPINK and CASETiFY also introduced “memo cases” that fans can customize with their own unique message — and some are pre-autographed as if the BLACKPINK members wrote the messages themselves. 

The collection starts at $28 and includes accessories for iPhones and select Samsung devices. BLACKPINK's first collaboration with CASETiFY sold out pretty quickly last year, so we suggest you hurry as today also marks the start of the girl group's North American leg of their Born Pink world tour. 

Ahead, show off your love for BLACKPINK by shopping the brand new cases from CASETiFY or buy some as stocking stuffers for the BLINKS on your list. 

BLACKPINK Diary Stickers Case
BLACKPINK Diary Stickers Case
CASETiFY
BLACKPINK Diary Stickers Case

Reminiscent of diary stickers, this phone case comes with the clear background seen above, or in black, kiwi, or purple. People will be sure to know you're a fan if you're using this case. 

$78
Custom Your Own BLACKPINK Photo Frame Case
Custom Your Own BLACKPINK Photo Frame Case
CASETiFY
Custom Your Own BLACKPINK Photo Frame Case

Stick any photo of your choice behind the frame for a unique and custom case. You can customize it even more with your name along the bottom black strip. 

$88
BLACKPINK Frame Mirror Case
BLACKPINK Frame Mirror Case
CASETiFY
BLACKPINK Frame Mirror Case

Need to check your teeth after lunch or put on some lip gloss? Now you'll have a handy mirror on your phone with this reflective case. 

$62
BLACKPINK Phone Charm
BLACKPINK Phone Charm
CASETiFY
BLACKPINK Phone Charm

Not only will this phone charm add some fun decoration to your device, but it is also wearable to better avoid any accidental drops. 

$58
BLACKPINK I'm a blink Case
BLACKPINK I'm a blink Case
CASETiFY
BLACKPINK I'm a blink Case

Let everyone know that you're a fan, with this "I'm a blink" phone case. It's made from recycled materials, so your purchase is also more eco-friendly. 

$52
Custom Your Own BLACKPINK Memo Case
Custom Your Own BLACKPINK Memo Case
CASETiFY
Custom Your Own BLACKPINK Memo Case

Create your own little note and pick your favorite member of the group to sign it on this customizable memo phone case. 

$78
BLACKPINK Sticker AirPods Case
BLACKPINK Sticker AirPods Case
CASETiFY
BLACKPINK Sticker AirPods Case

Match your new case with you AirPods with this pretty iridescent option. It also comes in black, white, pink, and yellow if those are more your preference. 

$38
BLACKPINK Sticker Apple Watch Band
BLACKPINK Sticker Apple Watch Band
CASETiFY
BLACKPINK Sticker Apple Watch Band

Covered in BLACKPINK stickers, this Apple iWatch band is charming. It's even made from recycled phone cases.

$52
BLACKPINK Magnetic Wireless Charger
BLACKPINK Magnetic Wireless Charger
CASETiFY
BLACKPINK Magnetic Wireless Charger

Charge in style with this wireless charger covered in BLACKPINK stickers. 

$42
BLACKPINK Sticker MacBook Case
BLACKPINK Sticker MacBook Case
CASETiFY
BLACKPINK Sticker MacBook Case

Fashionable and protective, this MacBook cover celebrates the upcoming album and world tour. 

$62
BLACKPINK Bundle Box - iPhone 14 Pro
BLACKPINK Bundle Box - iPhone 14 Pro
CASETiFY
BLACKPINK Bundle Box - iPhone 14 Pro

Want everything? Bundle up the limited-edition phone case, phone charm, and BLACKPINK stickers with this box set. 

$118
BLACKPINK Sticker iPad Case
BLACKPINK Sticker iPad Case
CASETiFY
BLACKPINK Sticker iPad Case

Don't forget your tablet, it also has a stylish case option from BLACKPINK.

$82
BLACKPINK Sticker Sling Bag
BLACKPINK Sticker Sling Bag
CASETiFY
BLACKPINK Sticker Sling Bag

You don't need electronics to show off your love of BLACKPINK with this sling bag. If black isn't your color, they also have a shiny iridescent option. 

$72

RELATED CONTENT:

New Music Releases September 16: BLACKPINK, Marcus Mumford, Kelsea Ballerini, Charlie Puth and More

BLACKPINK Bring On the 'Pink Venom' in VMAs Debut Performance

BLACKPINK Makes Their Debut on VMAs Red Carpet

New Music Releases August 19: Demi Lovato, BLACKPINK, Blake Shelton, Offset & More

'BLACKPINK: The Movie' Trailer No. 1

‘BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky’: 11 Must-See Moments

'BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky' Gets Candid About the Realities of Fame