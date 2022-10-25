BLACKPINK Drops Second Collaboration with Casetify: Shop All The New Phone Cases and Accessories
Shortly after releasing their second studio album Born Pink in September, K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has teamed back up with CASETiFY for a brand-new collaboration that arrived today. The second CASETiFY x BLACKPINK collection of phone cases and accessories features six different designs, including a mirror case inspired by the group’s hit single “Pink Venom” and memo cases with pre-printed autographs from Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo.
CASETiFY is best known for phone cases, but the new BLACKPINK collection offers cases for AirPods, MacBook Pros, iPad Airs, and even AirTag holders and even a cute Apple Watch band. For this special collab, BLACKPINK and CASETiFY also introduced “memo cases” that fans can customize with their own unique message — and some are pre-autographed as if the BLACKPINK members wrote the messages themselves.
The collection starts at $28 and includes accessories for iPhones and select Samsung devices. BLACKPINK's first collaboration with CASETiFY sold out pretty quickly last year, so we suggest you hurry as today also marks the start of the girl group's North American leg of their Born Pink world tour.
Ahead, show off your love for BLACKPINK by shopping the brand new cases from CASETiFY or buy some as stocking stuffers for the BLINKS on your list.
Reminiscent of diary stickers, this phone case comes with the clear background seen above, or in black, kiwi, or purple. People will be sure to know you're a fan if you're using this case.
Stick any photo of your choice behind the frame for a unique and custom case. You can customize it even more with your name along the bottom black strip.
Need to check your teeth after lunch or put on some lip gloss? Now you'll have a handy mirror on your phone with this reflective case.
Not only will this phone charm add some fun decoration to your device, but it is also wearable to better avoid any accidental drops.
Let everyone know that you're a fan, with this "I'm a blink" phone case. It's made from recycled materials, so your purchase is also more eco-friendly.
Create your own little note and pick your favorite member of the group to sign it on this customizable memo phone case.
Match your new case with you AirPods with this pretty iridescent option. It also comes in black, white, pink, and yellow if those are more your preference.
Covered in BLACKPINK stickers, this Apple iWatch band is charming. It's even made from recycled phone cases.
Charge in style with this wireless charger covered in BLACKPINK stickers.
Fashionable and protective, this MacBook cover celebrates the upcoming album and world tour.
Want everything? Bundle up the limited-edition phone case, phone charm, and BLACKPINK stickers with this box set.
Don't forget your tablet, it also has a stylish case option from BLACKPINK.
You don't need electronics to show off your love of BLACKPINK with this sling bag. If black isn't your color, they also have a shiny iridescent option.
