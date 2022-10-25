Shortly after releasing their second studio album Born Pink in September, K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has teamed back up with CASETiFY for a brand-new collaboration that arrived today. The second CASETiFY x BLACKPINK collection of phone cases and accessories features six different designs, including a mirror case inspired by the group’s hit single “Pink Venom” and memo cases with pre-printed autographs from Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo.

CASETiFY is best known for phone cases, but the new BLACKPINK collection offers cases for AirPods, MacBook Pros, iPad Airs, and even AirTag holders and even a cute Apple Watch band. For this special collab, BLACKPINK and CASETiFY also introduced “memo cases” that fans can customize with their own unique message — and some are pre-autographed as if the BLACKPINK members wrote the messages themselves.

The collection starts at $28 and includes accessories for iPhones and select Samsung devices. BLACKPINK's first collaboration with CASETiFY sold out pretty quickly last year, so we suggest you hurry as today also marks the start of the girl group's North American leg of their Born Pink world tour.

Ahead, show off your love for BLACKPINK by shopping the brand new cases from CASETiFY or buy some as stocking stuffers for the BLINKS on your list.

BLACKPINK Diary Stickers Case CASETiFY BLACKPINK Diary Stickers Case Reminiscent of diary stickers, this phone case comes with the clear background seen above, or in black, kiwi, or purple. People will be sure to know you're a fan if you're using this case. $78 Buy Now

BLACKPINK Frame Mirror Case CASETiFY BLACKPINK Frame Mirror Case Need to check your teeth after lunch or put on some lip gloss? Now you'll have a handy mirror on your phone with this reflective case. $62 Buy Now

BLACKPINK Phone Charm CASETiFY BLACKPINK Phone Charm Not only will this phone charm add some fun decoration to your device, but it is also wearable to better avoid any accidental drops. $58 Buy Now

BLACKPINK Sticker AirPods Case CASETiFY BLACKPINK Sticker AirPods Case Match your new case with you AirPods with this pretty iridescent option. It also comes in black, white, pink, and yellow if those are more your preference. $38 Buy Now

BLACKPINK Sticker Sling Bag CASETiFY BLACKPINK Sticker Sling Bag You don't need electronics to show off your love of BLACKPINK with this sling bag. If black isn't your color, they also have a shiny iridescent option. $72 Buy Now

