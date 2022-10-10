The holiday shopping season is starting early this year. Amazon's second Prime day kicks off tomorrow, October 11, and just as we've seen in the past, competing retailers are offering deep discounts of their own. The Samsung Black Friday in October Sale is proving that Amazon won’t be the only place you can save big this week.

If your smartphone could use an upgrade, Samsung is offering better-than-Prime-Day deals on all Galaxy S22 phones, the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Even though the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 were only just released on August 26, you can get up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit now through Thursday, October 13.

See All Samsung Phone Deals

The three phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup are some of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. Now, if you have a device you're looking to trade in, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S22 for as low at $150 or get an instant $150 Samsung Credit and up to $800 enhanced trade-in credit with your Galaxy S22 Ultra, bringing the price down to $400.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Get $150 instant Samsung Credit with your Galaxy S22 Ultra. Plus, get up to $800 enhanced trade-in credit. The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light. $1,200 $400 AT SAMSUNG WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now $1,300 $1,049 AT AMAZON Buy Now

For a limited time, the Galaxy Z Flip3 is $150 off and the Galaxy Z Fold3 is $350 off. For those who want a phone and tablet in one gadget, the water resistant Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a bright display and excellent multitasking features. With S Pen support, plus an under-display camera to make for a more immersive display, the durable 7.6-inch screen really is like using a mini tablet.

Galaxy Z Fold3 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Seamlessly multitask with a larger (and foldable) screen. Get $350 off the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and up to $900 enhanced trade-in credit. $1,800 $550 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Ahead, find the best competing October Prime Day 2022 deals on almost all of Samsung's Galaxy phones for a new smartphone that fits right into your budget.

Galaxy Z Fold4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Samsung's deal on its newest, lightweight Galaxy Z Fold4 includes a free memory upgrade and up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes multitasking easier and delivers better cameras, a wider front display and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package. $1,920 $800 AT SAMSUNG WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now $1,800 $1,500 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Galaxy Z Flip4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. Get a free memory upgrade or $150 off 512GB and up to $700 trade-in credit. $1,060 $300 AT SAMSUNG WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now $1,060 $872 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22+ The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. Get up to $100 Samsung Credit to spend toward accessories. Plus, get up to $700 enhanced trade-in credit. $1,050 $350 Buy Now

Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 The new Galaxy S22's three-lens camera system features Nightography, Samsung's brightest innovation yet to capture vivid colors and crisp images even in low light. The sensor pulls in more light, the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare, and fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing. Get a select Galaxy Watch4 for free atnd up to $700 enhanced trade-in credit. $850 $150 AT SAMSUNG WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now $800 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G For a limited time, get $150 off the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and up to $165 trade-in credit. A full-sized smartphone that folds to fit small-sized pockets. Take photos more easily than you ever could before with Flex mode. With a steady hand built in, all you have to do is adjust the angle and step back for hands-free selfies. $900 $585 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Samsung's current trade-in deals also includes the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for as low as $35. This offer is available on both storage capacities and all color options, including Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was released on January 7, 2022 as a cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S21 while keeping the same powerful Snapdragon 888 processor.

In March 2022, Samsung announced the Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by a brand-new processor, coupled with Galaxy’s signature AI camera and two-day battery life. Galaxy A53 5G’s new quad-camera system features improved Night mode and enhanced Portrait mode that takes crisp and steady shots every time — even in low lighting.

Galaxy A53 5G Samsung Galaxy A53 5G With fourcameras to choose from and AI-powered features such as Night Mode, Live Focus and Single Take, your Galaxy A42 5G is like your own personal film studio. $400 $295 Buy Now

For more Samsung savings, check out our guide to best deals on the Frame TV, top-rated washers and dryers, and visually stunning 8K TVs.

RELATED CONTENT:

Hot Tech Deals Available at Walmart: Smartwatches, Laptops & More

The 45 Best Deals from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

Shop Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon and Walmart Before Black Friday

Samsung's Newest Frame TV Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Yet

The Best Washer and Dryer Deals Available Now at Samsung

Save More Than $1,000 on Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set

The Best Samsung 8K TV Deals: Save Up to $4,000 on Neo QLED 8K TVs

The Best Deals at Samsung: Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, 8K TVs and More