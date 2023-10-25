From eye-popping, vibrant QLED models to sleek, slim and modern OLED TVs, retailers are offering deep discounts on TVs from all the top brands — and you don't even have to wait until Thanksgiving to take advantage of them. It may not be Black Friday yet, but you can certainly snap up some decidedly Black Friday-like deals right now on the best TV brands. It's the perfect time to buy a new TV set, whether you plan on hosting parties for the big game or you just want to get in a little TV time with your friends and family.

With the Samsung Week savings event live now through November 1, you can save up to $1800 on select Samsung Neo QLED TVs, for instance, as well as hundreds of dollars off several other models. Also, Best Buy's Black Friday sale kicks off on October 30 for all shoppers, but you can snap up some absolutely excellent deals there right now, too. There are plenty of goodies across the board to buy right now. You just have to know where to look.

Of course, TVs aren't all the same tech across the board. Everyone wants certain things out of their television. Shoppers search for important features like low latency for gaming, voice-enabled Alexa or Google Assistant support, built-in streaming options, and more.

Rather than let you comb through the jungle of early deals, we've curated some of the best, hand-picked deals on TVs across Amazon, Samsung, and Best Buy. That means displays with excellent sound, smart capabilities, and sharp resolution. No matter what kind of viewing experience you're looking for, we've found something that'll fit the bill.

Read on to check out our favorite early Black Friday TV deal picks that are on right now. Grab them fast, though. These discounts won't be around forever, so snag them while you can.

Best Early Black Friday TV Deals at Best Buy

Best Early Black Friday TV Deals on Amazon

Best Early Black Friday TV Deals at Samsung

Samsung 77" S95C OLED TV Samsung Samsung 77" S95C OLED TV This sleek, super-thin TV offers a bold picture with booming sound and vibrant hues. Thanks to its Quantum Dot tech, you'll get the darkest blacks and some of the brightest hues you've ever seen in a TV. $4,500 $3,800 Shop Now

Samsung 55" S90C OLED TV Amazon Samsung 55" S90C OLED TV This crisp 4K TV looks fantastic when watching anything, but it really shines with 4K content or upscaled older shows and movies. Thanks to its Quantum Dots tech, it's a gorgeous display for any home. $1,900 $1,300 Shop Now

