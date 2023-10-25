Sales & Deals

The Best Early Black Friday TV Deals You Can Shop Now: Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung

Samsung TV
Samsung
By Brittany Vincent
Updated: 11:35 AM PDT, October 25, 2023

Shop the best early Black Friday TV deals to save hundreds on bigger, better displays for every room in your house.

From eye-popping, vibrant QLED models to sleek, slim and modern OLED TVs, retailers are offering deep discounts on TVs from all the top brands — and you don't even have to wait until Thanksgiving to take advantage of them. It may not be Black Friday yet, but you can certainly snap up some decidedly Black Friday-like deals right now on the best TV brands.  It's the perfect time to buy a new TV set, whether you plan on hosting parties for the big game or you just want to get in a little TV time with your friends and family.

With the Samsung Week savings event live now through November 1, you can save up to $1800 on select Samsung Neo QLED TVs, for instance, as well as hundreds of dollars off several other models. Also, Best Buy's Black Friday sale kicks off on October 30 for all shoppers, but you can snap up some absolutely excellent deals there right now, too. There are plenty of goodies across the board to buy right now. You just have to know where to look. 

Of course, TVs aren't all the same tech across the board. Everyone wants certain things out of their television. Shoppers search for important features like low latency for gaming, voice-enabled Alexa or Google Assistant support, built-in streaming options, and more.

Rather than let you comb through the jungle of early deals, we've curated some of the best, hand-picked deals on TVs across Amazon, Samsung, and Best Buy. That means displays with excellent sound, smart capabilities, and sharp resolution. No matter what kind of viewing experience you're looking for, we've found something that'll fit the bill.

Read on to check out our favorite early Black Friday TV deal picks that are on right now. Grab them fast, though. These discounts won't be around forever, so snag them while you can.

Best Early Black Friday TV Deals at Best Buy

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV

Dive into crisp and immersive visuals with LG's AI Processor and gorgeous colors and depths. Personalize your viewing experience or stream favorites using the included LG Magic Remote.

$1,300 $650

Shop Now

TCL 65" QM8 QLED 4K TV

TCL 65" QM8 QLED 4K TV
Best Buy

TCL 65" QM8 QLED 4K TV

Watch your favorite fall sports with reduced glare and premium picture quality on this QLED TV with Mini LED tech. Its 4K resolution, 2000-nit brightness, and 4K UHD resolution make even small details look great. 

$1,700 $1,100

Shop Now

Samsung 75" TU690T 4K TV

Samsung 75" TU690T 4K TV
Best Buy

Samsung 75" TU690T 4K TV

Catch your favorite movies, TV shows and sporting events in crisp, ultra HD resolution on this massive screen. Thanks to its Crystal Processor 4K tech and Tizen platform, it'll be your new go-to streaming station. 

$750 $630

Shop Now

LG 86" UR7800 LED 4K UHD Smart TV

LG 86" UR7800 LED 4K UHD Smart TV
Best Buy

LG 86" UR7800 LED 4K UHD Smart TV

This TV's massive 86" screen makes for an explosive home viewing experience, with a Gen6 AI Processor that upscales content to 4K. It can even detect room lighting to adjust color and contrast for an improved picture. 

$1,250 $900

Shop Now

Insignia 32" F20 Series LED Smart Fire TV

Insignia 32" F20 Series LED Smart Fire TV
Best Buy

Insignia 32" F20 Series LED Smart Fire TV

This budget TV feels like anything but a cheaper option. It's an affordable display with Fire TV streaming support, Alexa voice control, and full HD 1080p quality in addition to DTS TruSurround sound. 

$1,250 $900

Shop Now

Best Early Black Friday TV Deals on Amazon

Sony 50" 4K Ultra LED Smart TV

Sony 50" 4K Ultra LED Smart TV
Amazon

Sony 50" 4K Ultra LED Smart TV

Enjoy enhanced and immersive picture quality with this large and in charge TV. Intelligent motion handling ensures blur-free action, and its 4K HDR Process X1 delivers a smooth, color-rich picture. 

$850 $698

Shop Now

Hisense 55" Class U6 ULED Smart TV

Hisense 55" Class U6 ULED Smart TV
Amazon

Hisense 55" Class U6 ULED Smart TV

This affordable 55-inch TV boasts boosted contrast and brightness as well as crisp Mini LED tech with local dimming. It also uses Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos to combine for stunning realism and accurate color combinations. 

$580 $398

Shop Now

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni QLED 4K Smart TV

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni QLED 4K Smart TV
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni QLED 4K Smart TV

Watch your favorite movies, shows and live sports in stunning 4K with this TV's crisp QLED display. Use Alexa to control and customize your screen, and use Fire TV's Ambient Experience to display Alexa widgets, artwork and more. 

$1,100 $900

Shop Now

Vizio 55-inch V-Series 4K LED TV

Vizio 55-inch V-Series 4K LED TV
Amazon

Vizio 55-inch V-Series 4K LED TV

This Vizio set offers stunning 4K Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ support. It also provides smart TV apps out of the box, with free cable channels and on-demand shows you can watch anytime. Powered by the IQ Active processor, it's also incredibly zippy. 

$420 $400

Shop Now

LG C3 Series 48" OLED Evo Smart TV

LG C3 Series 48" OLED Evo Smart TV
Amazon

LG C3 Series 48" OLED Evo Smart TV

LG's powerful OLED EVO line is powered by the Gen6 processor for stunning brightness, high contrast and deep learning so, it can analyze what you watch — then adapt on its own. Its ultra-slim build also makes it perfect for putting up in any room. 

$1,197 $1,047

Shop Now

Best Early Black Friday TV Deals at Samsung

Samsung 77" S95C OLED TV

Samsung 77" S95C OLED TV
Samsung

Samsung 77" S95C OLED TV

This sleek, super-thin TV offers a bold picture with booming sound and vibrant hues. Thanks to its Quantum Dot tech, you'll get the darkest blacks and some of the brightest hues you've ever seen in a TV. 

$4,500 $3,800

Shop Now

Samsung 55" S90C OLED TV

Samsung 55" S90C OLED TV
Amazon

Samsung 55" S90C OLED TV

This crisp 4K TV looks fantastic when watching anything, but it really shines with 4K content or upscaled older shows and movies. Thanks to its Quantum Dots tech, it's a gorgeous display for any home. 

$1,900 $1,300

Shop Now

Samsung 65" QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV

Samsung 65" QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV
Amazon

Samsung 65" QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV

Pick up this fan-favorite, versatile 4K TV and enjoy shows, movies and more in striking detail. Plus, with its Anti-Glare with Ultra Viewing Angle tech, you can watch with comfort from anywhere in the room. 

$2,800 $1,700

Shop Now

Samsung 85" QE1C QLED 4K TV

Samsung 85" QE1C QLED 4K TV
Samsung

Samsung 85" QE1C QLED 4K TV

This eye-popping 4K just released, and you can already get it at a steep discount. It offers over a billion shades of bright, crisp color, and can transform even older content into gorgeous, brilliant 4K footage. 

$2,800 $1,600

Shop Now

Samsung 75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

Samsung 75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Samsung

Samsung 75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

There's no doubt this TV is an absolutely massive splurge, but it's for a good reason. This is the perfect display for indoor or outdoor viewing, with over 2,000-nit brightness levels and QLED 4K quality. Want an outdoor cinema? This is your ticket.

$13,000 $10,000

Shop Now

