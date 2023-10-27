Black Friday 2023 is officially one month away, which means the early sales are starting to arrive now. For holiday savings on the hottest tech and home essentials, Samsung Week is back with deals just as good as you'll find right after Thanksgiving.

Now through Wednesday, November 1, Samsung is offering steep discounts across a broad range of its most popular products. From 4K TVs and Galaxy smartphones to kitchen appliances and laundry sets, there is still plenty of time to shop the early Black Friday deals at Samsung that can turn your smart home dreams into a reality.

There are also extra deals for bundled purchases, add-ons and trade-ins to save even more on major tech upgrades. Samsung Week features appliance deals that can save you thousands on select models with cutting-edge designs and even AI capabilities.

Samsung Week is the perfect opportunity to score Samsung’s latest devices and appliances for less. Ahead, check out all the best Samsung deals available to shop now.

Best Samsung Week Deals 2023

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unfold the massive 7.6'' screen on the Galaxy Z Fold5 and lose yourself in your favorite content, no matter where you are. Precision meets portability with the S Pen that lets you write directly on the phone's screen. Get up to $1,000 instant trade-in credit or a minimum $300 instant trade-in credit. $1,800 $800 With Eligible Trade-In Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds2 With Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound, enjoy peace and quiet while you work from home or take calls without missing what’s happening around you. $150 $120 Shop Now

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,500 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,498 Electric Dryer Shop Now $4,098 $2,598 Gas Dryer Shop Now

Best Samsung TV Deals

55" Samsung S90C OLED TV Samsung 55" Samsung S90C OLED TV This OLED TV looks great whether you're watching crisp 4K content or upscaled classics. Enhanced by Quantum Dots tech, every scene comes to life in extraordinary detail, making this display a super splurge for anyone who appreciates quality. $1,900 $1,300 Shop Now

Best Samsung Appliance Deals

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Get $1,000 off the all new Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub. The Family Hub+ features a 32" screen that is more than 2x larger than current models. With customizable door panels, choose from eleven colors and two finishes to create a space that fits your style. $4,999 $3,399 Shop Now

Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher Samsung Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. Right now you can save $470 on this time-saving machine. $1,299 $799 Shop Now

