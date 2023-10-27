The Samsung Week sale offers Black Friday-level savings on everything from TVs to refrigerators.
Black Friday 2023 is officially one month away, which means the early sales are starting to arrive now. For holiday savings on the hottest tech and home essentials, Samsung Week is back with deals just as good as you'll find right after Thanksgiving.
Now through Wednesday, November 1, Samsung is offering steep discounts across a broad range of its most popular products. From 4K TVs and Galaxy smartphones to kitchen appliances and laundry sets, there is still plenty of time to shop the early Black Friday deals at Samsung that can turn your smart home dreams into a reality.
There are also extra deals for bundled purchases, add-ons and trade-ins to save even more on major tech upgrades. Samsung Week features appliance deals that can save you thousands on select models with cutting-edge designs and even AI capabilities.
Samsung Week is the perfect opportunity to score Samsung’s latest devices and appliances for less. Ahead, check out all the best Samsung deals available to shop now.
Best Samsung Week Deals 2023
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Unfold the massive 7.6'' screen on the Galaxy Z Fold5 and lose yourself in your favorite content, no matter where you are. Precision meets portability with the S Pen that lets you write directly on the phone's screen. Get up to $1,000 instant trade-in credit or a minimum $300 instant trade-in credit.
Samsung 50" Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV
Appreciate every freckle on your favorite actor’s face, in both the darkest and brightest scenes, thanks to the huge grid of Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs that provide next-level color and contrast.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2
With Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound, enjoy peace and quiet while you work from home or take calls without missing what’s happening around you.
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Save $1,500 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV
Get $1,200 off the brand new 85" Class QLED 4K QE1C with 100% Color Volume. Not only will you see your TV shows and movies instantly transformed into 4K, but you’ll also take in a billion shades of unwavering color.
Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+
Save $1,600 on the Samsung Bespoke refrigerator at it's lowest price ever. The massive Family Hub+ features a 32" screen that is more than double the size of Samsung's original models.
49" Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor
Save $400 on the world's first 49" OLED monitor, the Odyssey OLED G95SC with Neo Quantum Processor. With a 0.03msGTG response time, the curved screen wraps around your field of view for truly engrossing gameplay in up to 32:9 aspect ratio.
Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry
No need to store a separate Air Fry appliance anymore. Air Fry mode is built into this range with no preheating needed. There is also a fan with a heated element that circulates hot air in the oven for perfect baking and roasting.
Best Samsung TV Deals
55" Samsung S90C OLED TV
This OLED TV looks great whether you're watching crisp 4K content or upscaled classics. Enhanced by Quantum Dots tech, every scene comes to life in extraordinary detail, making this display a super splurge for anyone who appreciates quality.
75" Class QN800C Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023)
Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TV features unparalleled picture detail that elevates all content to stunning 8K.
75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV (2023)
Upscale every movie night with unparalleled 8K precision made possible by a universe of tiny lights with Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs. The smallest details come to life with Quantum Mini LED technology complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0.
85" Samsung Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV
With super precise LEDs that display incredible contrast even in sunlit rooms, this smart TV will make your home feel like a theater. With savings on all sizes, the best bang for your buck is the 85-inch screen with instant savings of $1,200.
Best Samsung Appliance Deals
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Washers and Dryers
Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke washer and dryers featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls.
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy
The clean, flat-panel design of this electric dryer fits your home's style while the added MultiControl kit lets you control your dryer right from your washer, making it easy to reach when stacked on top.
6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash
With two individually controlled washers in one, you can wash separate loads at the same time or independently, and wash each load with different cycles, settings, and options to keep all your clothing and fabric types clean and in great condition.
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill Water Pitcher
The built-in pitcher automatically refills with filtered water and even has the option to infuse with a flavor of your choice. Select from cubed ice or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster.
26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.
Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
Get $1,000 off the all new Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub. The Family Hub+ features a 32" screen that is more than 2x larger than current models. With customizable door panels, choose from eleven colors and two finishes to create a space that fits your style.
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range
Get to high heat quickly for searing meat or boiling water, or turn down to a simmer to make your favorite sauces. This range has 5 heating elements, including 2 dual ring elements, so you can cook with small and large sized pots and pans.
Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher
A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. Right now you can save $470 on this time-saving machine.
Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry
Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using the StormWash+ system. The Smart Dry with AutoRelease Door system circulates warm air to deliver 2.5x better drying performance without damaging plastic ware.
RELATED CONTENT: