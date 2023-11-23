Black Friday is the best time to secure deals on all things tech, especially Samsung products. If your cell phone screen is still cracked, your smart TV image lacks vibrant color, or your tablet can't hold a charge, it is definitely time for an upgrade. The best devices often come with high price tags, but Amazon is currently overflowing with early Black Friday tech deals.

The annual shopping extravaganza is in full-effect now, so you don't have to wait until November 24 to grab a bargain on Samsung's hottest products. From the stylish Frame TV to the newest foldable smartphones, Amazon's Black Friday sale has Samsung devices available at the lowest prices this year ahead of the holiday rush.

To help you pick up a discounted bigger-ticket item, we hunted down the best Black Friday Samsung deals available at Amazon now. These Samsung Black Friday deals are so good they're not promised to last. Save on Samsung TVs, Galaxy smartphones, and tablets before they're gone.

Best Black Friday Samsung TV Deals

Samsung offers compelling purchase points on TVs, such as OLED, QLED, or LED technology, 4K imagery on most new devices, and options for built-in Alexa functions. There are also upgrades to include soundbars and so much more. Check out our favorite Black Friday savings below.

SAMSUNG 65" Class Frame Series Smart TV Amazon SAMSUNG 65" Class Frame Series Smart TV What makes Samsung's The Frame smart TV so coveted is its built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. That means long after you've used the smart TV's voice command to switch off an episode of your favorite TV show, you can enter your living room and see a stunning piece from Renoir — and we mean stunning. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: colors on this TV will be more vivid and true to life.) $1,798 $1,439 Shop Now

Best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals

There's no better time than now to take advantage of huge savings on various Samsung Galaxy phones, including the newest Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23+ The S23 Plus comes with 4,700 mAh battery, so you can confidently binge-watch, game or surf the web without worrying about your phone dying. $1,000 $800 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy S22+ Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22+ Available in six different colors, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ features a 50mp photo resolution plus a bright display to capture your best shot every time you take a picture. Its long-lasting battery keeps you connected for longer. $1,050 $812 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone, unlocked, with 256GB of storage for $300 off. Unfold the massive 7.6" screen on Galaxy Z Fold5 and lose yourself in your favorite content, no matter where you are. $1,800 $1,300 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The Galaxy S23 Ultra lets you capture epic content in any setting. Whether you’re headed to a concert or romantic night out, there’s no such thing as bad lighting with Night Mode. $1,200 $900 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Getting that post-worthy solo shot is easy with a phone that stands on its own. Put Galaxy Z Flip4 — available in four colors — in Flex Mode and capture hands-free selfies, record your epic dance moves and never worry about your makeshift tripod falling over. $1,000 $800 Shop Now

Best Black Friday Galaxy Tab Deals

It's time to break up with your old tablet and trade up for one of these Galaxy Tab models. We've found the best Black Friday deals on some of Samsung's latest models, including the Tab S6, the Tab S7 and the A8.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for less than $250 right now. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. $350 $227 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE A large 12.4-inch display available in four fun colors brings content to life brilliantly, whether indoors or outdoors. Samsung's Galaxy S7 FE is a great tablet for study time or for a quick entertainment break. $680 $428 Shop Now

Best Black Friday Galaxy Earbud Deals

Get next level sound quality with the Samsung Galaxy line of earbuds.

Best Black Friday Galaxy Watch Deals

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

