Amazon is bringing serious discounts on Samsung's best tech for Black Friday 2023.
Black Friday is the best time to secure deals on all things tech, especially Samsung products. If your cell phone screen is still cracked, your smart TV image lacks vibrant color, or your tablet can't hold a charge, it is definitely time for an upgrade. The best devices often come with high price tags, but Amazon is currently overflowing with early Black Friday tech deals.
The annual shopping extravaganza is in full-effect now, so you don't have to wait until November 24 to grab a bargain on Samsung's hottest products. From the stylish Frame TV to the newest foldable smartphones, Amazon's Black Friday sale has Samsung devices available at the lowest prices this year ahead of the holiday rush.
To help you pick up a discounted bigger-ticket item, we hunted down the best Black Friday Samsung deals available at Amazon now. These Samsung Black Friday deals are so good they're not promised to last. Save on Samsung TVs, Galaxy smartphones, and tablets before they're gone.
Best Black Friday Samsung TV Deals
Samsung offers compelling purchase points on TVs, such as OLED, QLED, or LED technology, 4K imagery on most new devices, and options for built-in Alexa functions. There are also upgrades to include soundbars and so much more. Check out our favorite Black Friday savings below.
Samsung 70" 4K Q60C Series Smart TV
Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.
SAMSUNG 65" Class Frame Series Smart TV
What makes Samsung's The Frame smart TV so coveted is its built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. That means long after you've used the smart TV's voice command to switch off an episode of your favorite TV show, you can enter your living room and see a stunning piece from Renoir — and we mean stunning. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: colors on this TV will be more vivid and true to life.)
Samsung 65" Class Q70C Series QLED 4K TV
Watching your favorite movies and shows just became better. With 65 inches of Samsung QLED, a Quantum processor transforms your content into 4K.
Samsung 55" Q80C QLED TV
This model's Direct Full Array uses precise LEDs to deliver sharp contrast with deep blacks and bright whites. Its AI-powered Quantum HDR+ hues enrich each scene with immersive colors.
Samsung 43" Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
Every detail bursts to life with the realistic contrast and brilliance the director intended — even in well-lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV.
Best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals
There's no better time than now to take advantage of huge savings on various Samsung Galaxy phones, including the newest Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Samsung Galaxy S23+
The S23 Plus comes with 4,700 mAh battery, so you can confidently binge-watch, game or surf the web without worrying about your phone dying.
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Available in six different colors, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ features a 50mp photo resolution plus a bright display to capture your best shot every time you take a picture. Its long-lasting battery keeps you connected for longer.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone, unlocked, with 256GB of storage for $300 off. Unfold the massive 7.6" screen on Galaxy Z Fold5 and lose yourself in your favorite content, no matter where you are.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Galaxy S23 Ultra lets you capture epic content in any setting. Whether you’re headed to a concert or romantic night out, there’s no such thing as bad lighting with Night Mode.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Getting that post-worthy solo shot is easy with a phone that stands on its own. Put Galaxy Z Flip4 — available in four colors — in Flex Mode and capture hands-free selfies, record your epic dance moves and never worry about your makeshift tripod falling over.
Best Black Friday Galaxy Tab Deals
It's time to break up with your old tablet and trade up for one of these Galaxy Tab models. We've found the best Black Friday deals on some of Samsung's latest models, including the Tab S6, the Tab S7 and the A8.
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S8
Whether you're working, streaming, or gaming, you'll experience a optical amazement with this large LCD screen.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for less than $250 right now. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE
A large 12.4-inch display available in four fun colors brings content to life brilliantly, whether indoors or outdoors. Samsung's Galaxy S7 FE is a great tablet for study time or for a quick entertainment break.
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7+
Enhance your productivity with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, featuring an expanded keyboard, 128GB memory and all-day battery life.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB
Download movies, browse the web or play video games on the ultra-fast Samsung Galaxy tablet.
Best Black Friday Galaxy Earbud Deals
Get next level sound quality with the Samsung Galaxy line of earbuds.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
These noise-cancelling earbuds can help to reduce unwanted outside sounds and elevated music quality. Plus, they offer up to 29 hours of listening time.
Best Black Friday Galaxy Watch Deals
SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5
Score a discount off this Samsung Galaxy Watch during Amazon's Black Friday Sale.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
This sleek smartwatch packs fitness tracking and phone-centric features into one attractive package. It's a no-brainer for Android phone owners.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
