Give your home entertainment system an upgrade with the best Early Black Friday TV deals you can shop on Amazon now.
The holiday shopping season countdown has begun with retailers already announcing their early Black Friday deals, especially the TV deals. The 2023 NFL season has kicked off and it's time to make watching your favorite team even better with a brand new TV. Whether you're finally setting up your home theater with a bigger TV or just want a bright display for binge-watching new shows and movies, the right TV can completely transform your viewing experience. Luckily if you missed the Prime Day deals, you don't have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday. There are a ton of TV deals at Amazon that strike that perfect balance of price and picture quality to help you upgrade your living room for less.
From sleek and slim OLED models to the expansive, vibrant screens of QLED models, Amazon is offering deep discounts on TVs from top brands. You can save up to $1,000 on screens from Samsung, Sony, LG and more. These deals aren’t just for film buffs. Amazon’s selection spans TVs that are great for gaming, casual watching, or turning your living room into court-side seats on game day.
But TVs aren't one-size-fits-all — every viewer has a unique checklist, and shoppers search for features like Alexa support, high brightness, low latency for gaming and so much more. That’s why we’ve combed through the vast amount of options to spotlight the best TV deals on Amazon with stunning resolutions, immersive sound, smart capabilities, and designs that’ll complement any type of decor. Suffice it to say, we've got you covered for whatever viewing experience you're into.
Read on to check out our early Black Friday picks for the best TV deals at Amazon happening right now — before they're gone!
Best Early Black Friday Samsung TV Deals
Samsung 55" 4K Q60C Series Smart TV
Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.
Samsung 43" Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
Every detail bursts to life with the realistic contrast and brilliance the director intended — even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV.
65" Samsung The Frame TV
Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone.
Samsung 55" Q80C QLED TV
This model's Direct Full Array uses precise LEDs to deliver sharp contrast with deep blacks and bright whites. Its AI-powered Quantum HDR+ hues enrich each scene with immersive colors.
Best Early Black Friday LG TV Deals
LG C2 Series 55" OLED TV
Experience beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, deep black, and over a billion colors — now even brighter, thanks to LG's 8 million self-lit OLED pixels.
LG C3 Series 55" 4K OLED TV
The LG OLED evo C3 has an ultra-slim bezel that vanishes into the background for a seamless look. And when your favorite show or movie ends, it doesn’t just sit there. Transform the TV into a work of art by displaying your favorite photos and other content.
LG 65” UR9000 Series 4K Smart TV
This TV's a5 AI Processor Gen6 enhances picture detail and adjusts to your room's lighting, while delivering a wide spectrum of bright colors and some of the deepest darks on the market.
LG QNED80 65” Class QNED Mini LED Smart 4K TV
Enjoy vibrant, lifelike images with this TV's LG QNED’s Quantum Dots and NanoCell tech. The a7 AI Processor Gen6 enhances picture and sound, adapting to what you're watching for an immersive experience.
Best Early Black Friday Amazon Fire TV Deals
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
A smart TV with built-in microphones for controlling the tv and two way calling communications when Alexa and webcam enabled.
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Score nearly 50% off this Smart TV featuring 4 HDMI inputs, vivid 4K Ultra HD, Amazon Alexa and more.
50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV
Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Watch live without cable and free TV, play video games, and stream music with your Fire TV.
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni QLED Series
An upgraded Amazon 4K UHD smart TV featuring Dolby Vision IQ, hands-free with Alexa, and even comes with a free 6-month subscription to MGM+.
40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series
With new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality, Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with streaming service subscriptions.
Best Early Black Friday Sony TV Deals
Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series
Stream your favorite platforms with HDR & Dolby Vision, fast motion technology and being that its a Google TV it organizes your content in one place.
Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series
A smart TV with built in a "Game Menu" putting all your gaming settings and features in a single easy-to-manage interface.
Sony 55" Bravia XR A95K 4K OLED TV
This display's QD-OLED panel and Cognitive Processor XR join forces to deliver bright, saturated colors with immersive depth and lifelike brightness. It also includes Google Assistant support exclusive 4K UHD movies with the Bravia Core app.
Sony 65” X80K 4K Ultra HD TV
Level up TV time with this set's 4K HDR Processor X1 for a smooth, clear picture that's bursting with rich colors and detailed contrast paired with cinematic Dolby Vision & Atmos.
Sony 55” X90L 4K Ultra HD TV
This sleek, eye-popping TV isn't just a stylish addition to any room. It's also perfect for cinematic viewing or gaming, thanks to the vibrant hues that Sony's XR Triluminos Pro tech affords.
