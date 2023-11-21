Samsung's Black Friday appliance deals are here with huge savings on the brand's best washers and dryers.
Black Friday is the best time of year to land unbeatable savings on major appliances, and Samsung is wasting no time to get the discounts started. From top-rated tech to smart home upgrades, Samsung is offering massive deals right now. If you often catch yourself wishing for an updated washer or dryer, the Samsung Black Friday Sale is the best place to get laundry appliances for less with prices at all-time lows.
Samsung's biggest Black Friday washer and dryer takes $1,500 off a best-selling and customer-loved laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Step up your cleaning capabilities with this Black Friday deal on our readers' favorite washer and dryer pair.
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Save $1,500 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
Complete with Super Speed Wash, the washer finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The dryer with Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry not only finishes a full load in 30 minutes, but also has Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.
Washers and dryers aren’t cheap, which is why Black Friday is the best time of the year to upgrade your laundry room. From front load laundry machines to top load models, Samsung is knocking hundreds of dollars off the brand's smart washers and dryer this month. Ahead, shop the best Samsung Black Friday deals on washers and dryers to score new laundry appliances at the lowest prices we've ever seen.
Best Black Friday Deals on Front Load Washers and Dryers
Not only do front load washers save you floor space and a gentle washing action on clothing items, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.
4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung’s new Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes, and has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your phone.
5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam
Perfect for any laundry space, this washer has a shallower depth for easy closet installation, without sacrificing capacity. The inside of the washer is treated with antimicrobial technology to help keep it smelling fresh.
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy
The clean, flat-panel design of this electric dryer fits your home's style while the added MultiControl kit lets you control your dryer right from your washer, making it easy to reach when stacked on top.
Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set
Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.
Smart Dial Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry 7.5 cu. ft.
This dryer unit essentially has two dryers built into it. The brand explains that, thanks to the Smart Dial and Flex Dry tech, you can dry both your delicates and other everyday clothes at the same time.
Smart Dial Dryer with Super Speed Dry in Brushed Black
Pair your front load washer with this smart dial front load dryer. With multiple speed options, you can use functions like the Super Speed Dry cycle to dry your clothes in just 30 minutes. You can also choose from an electric or a gas option.
Best Black Friday Deals on Top Load Washers and Dryers
Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side, which is an added bonus.
7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+
Schedule your next laundry load or remotely start your cycle with the Smart Electric Dryer's WiFi capabilities for easy connectivity. This dryer's Steam Sanitize+ helps sanitize clothing and reduce wrinkles and odors.
Smart Top Load Washer with Auto Dispense System 5.5 cu. ft.
When you fill up the detergent drawer on this smart top top washer, the device will automatically dispense the right amount of detergent and fabric softener every time you start a load of laundry. This Auto Dispense System makes laundry day a lot easier (especially if you have a heavy bulk-sized detergent.)
Top Load Washer with ActiveWave and Soft-Close Lid 4.4 cu. ft.
The Samsung ActiveWave Agitator in this top load washer helps diminish noise and prevents tangling while you wash your clothes. Plus, this model has an easy Self Clean function, so the tub always stays sanitary.
