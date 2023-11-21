Black Friday is the best time of year to land unbeatable savings on major appliances, and Samsung is wasting no time to get the discounts started. From top-rated tech to smart home upgrades, Samsung is offering massive deals right now. If you often catch yourself wishing for an updated washer or dryer, the Samsung Black Friday Sale is the best place to get laundry appliances for less with prices at all-time lows.

Shop Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung's biggest Black Friday washer and dryer takes $1,500 off a best-selling and customer-loved laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Step up your cleaning capabilities with this Black Friday deal on our readers' favorite washer and dryer pair.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,500 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,498 Electric Dryer Shop Now $4,098 $2,598 Gas Dryer Shop Now

Complete with Super Speed Wash, the washer finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The dryer with Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry not only finishes a full load in 30 minutes, but also has Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

Washers and dryers aren’t cheap, which is why Black Friday is the best time of the year to upgrade your laundry room. From front load laundry machines to top load models, Samsung is knocking hundreds of dollars off the brand's smart washers and dryer this month. Ahead, shop the best Samsung Black Friday deals on washers and dryers to score new laundry appliances at the lowest prices we've ever seen.

Best Black Friday Deals on Front Load Washers and Dryers

Not only do front load washers save you floor space and a gentle washing action on clothing items, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

Best Black Friday Deals on Top Load Washers and Dryers

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side, which is an added bonus.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: