The Discover Samsung fall sale is here. Now through Sunday, September 17, the brand's massive deals event features markdowns on must-have home appliances. This week, you can save big on smart home appliances from washers and dryers to refrigerators, vacuums, ranges and more.

Shop the Samsung Appliance Deals

While Samsung is known for its cult-favorite Frame TV, state-of-the-art electronics and cutting-edge smartphones, their home appliances are some of the best on the market. If you are looking to save on these big-ticket items, the Discover Samsung deals are taking thousands of dollars off major home upgrades.

Samsung's on-sale appliances feature the latest amenities including smart touch screens, smartphone connectivity, object recognition, and more. There's no better time to get major appliances for less than during the Discover Samsung fall sale. To help score new laundry and kitchen appliances before the holidays, we've rounded up the best Samsung appliance deals to shop this week.

Best Samsung Kitchen Appliance Deals

Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,600 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,398 Electric Dryer Shop Now $4,098 $2,498 Gas Dryer Shop Now

Best Samsung Vacuum Deals

