The Best Samsung Refrigerators Are On Sale for Up to $2,015 Off Ahead of Christmas

Samsung Refrigerator Deals
Samsung
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:16 PM PST, December 8, 2023

Upgrade your kitchen for less with the best deals on Samsung's top-rated smart refrigerators.

The holiday season may be go-time for gift shopping, but it's also a great time of year to upgrade your home appliances. Whether you're in the middle of a kitchen renovation or your fridge has just seen better days, you’ll want to know that there’s a can't-miss Samsung refrigerator sale going on right now. The best refrigerators are very expensive, but you can save on nearly every top-rated Samsung refrigerator made with the latest technology in a range of sizes and designs.

This weekend, Samsung's smart refrigerators are on sale for up to $2,015 off. The spacious fridges feature the latest amenities such as smart touchscreens, adjustable shelves, flex drawers that can cool and freeze, and so much more.

Shop Samsung Refrigerator Deals

If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen this month, don't sleep on these Samsung refrigerator deals. Among the massive discounts is $1,315 off the sleek Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator. Featuring a Family Hub screen right on the door, you can peek inside, order groceries, stream music, share pictures, see who’s at the front door and much more — all right from your fridge.

It’s important that your refrigerator fits with your household’s kitchen needs. When shopping for a new refrigerator, make sure you know the counter depth and width for the best fit. Ahead, find all the best refrigerator deals from Samsung's fall savings event to score before Christmas.

Best Samsung Refrigerator Deals

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel

With 29 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease. Your order also comes with free, fast, safe and professional installation.

$4,199 $2,899

Shop Now

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+

Save $2,015 on the Samsung Bespoke refrigerator at it's lowest price ever. The massive Family Hub+ features a 32" screen that is more than double the size of Samsung's original models.

$5,014 $2,999

Shop Now

Bespoke Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator

Bespoke Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
Samsung

Bespoke Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator

Save $1,500 on one of Samsung's sleekest appliances featuring a concealed Beverage Center with a water dispenser, an AutoFill water pitcher and an ice maker. You can customize your lower-right storage space to be a refrigerator or freezer. 

$4,199 $2,699

Shop Now

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel

This refrigerator offers customizable design options to match your style and brings smart technology to your fingertips. Manage your groceries, connect with your family, and  entertain through its interactive touchscreen. Oh, and there's plenty of storage, too. 

$4,214 $2,899

Shop Now

29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker

29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker
Samsung

29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker

This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker and beverage center. Not only can you save $1,300 on this fridge during Samsung's sales event, but it's also an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year.

$3,824 $2,399

Shop Now

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Samsung

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.

$2,357 $1,499

Shop Now

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill Water Pitcher

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill Water Pitcher
Samsung

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill Water Pitcher

The built-in pitcher automatically refills with filtered water and even has the option to infuse with a flavor of your choice. Select from cubed ice or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster.

$2,814 $1,899

Shop Now

32 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Dual Auto Ice Maker

32 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Dual Auto Ice Maker
Samsung

32 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Dual Auto Ice Maker

Per Samsung, this is America's largest capacity refrigerator for storing more groceries with extra room. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes two types of ice – cubed, or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster.

$2,124 $1,399

Shop Now

The Samsung holiday deals don't stop here. Check out our guides to Samsung's best discounts on 8K TVs, Galaxy smartphones and more home appliances.

