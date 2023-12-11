Black Friday and Cyber Week may have come and gone, but there are still plenty of opportunities for sales everywhere you look. One great place to start? The Discover Samsung Winter Sale, which will see your favorite Samsung products heavily discounted and ready to move—into your cart!

From December 11 through December 17, you can save up to 35% across Samsung's entire tech and home footprint. That means you'll score deals on some of Samsung's most popular phones, TVs, home appliances and other must-have tech. You'll also find a great selection of daily and flash deals that are only available for a limited time, so make sure you check back to see all the latest deals as they go live each day.

Whether you're ready to invest in a new folding smartphone like the Galaxy Z Fold5 or add some high-tech home appliances like a Bespoke smart refrigerator to your kitchen, you can still score some of the best sales this holiday season has to offer. There's a little something for everyone on sale, even if you just need to pick up an affordable new tablet for the kids.

Not sure what you should invest in with the Discover Samsung Sale? We've made things a little easier on you by rounding up the best deals on TVs, smartphones, appliances and more that you'll find as the sale makes its way to the official Samsung online store. Below, check out our picks for the best Discover Samsung deals to help save you some money this winter. Be sure to check back here for all the ongoing, ever-changing sales on the Frame TV, smartwatches and so much more, too.

Best Discover Samsung TV Deals

Best Discover Samsung Smartphone Deals

Galaxy Z Fold5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Samsung's newest foldable phone has a sleeker design, improved durability, and top-notch performance that'll have heads turning. Its large folding screen and advanced camera system make for a powerhouse of a device that you'll love using as your daily driver. $1,800 Starting at $620 With Eligible Trade-In Shop Now

Galaxy Z Flip5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 The classic flip phone, but make it fashion. Boasting a top-tier camera and smooth performance, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is a standout choice for anyone seeking a cutting-edge device that doesn't compromise. $1,000 Starting at $400 With Eligible Trade-In Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Tablet Deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Whether you're at work or at play, this tablet's bright screen and long-lasting battery make it perfect for both. For productivity and creativity on the go, its slim design and better S Pen compatibility make it a great pick, too. $450 $399 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ This tablet is no slouch, with faster speeds and a bigger, clearer screen than its predecessor. Despite its large 12.4-inch display, this tablet is light and thin enough to fit your busy life, whether you're using it for work or fun. $600 $550 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 This flagship tablet features a vivid AMOLED display and robust processing power so it can handle anything you throw at it. Plus, its slim design and long battery life land it among some of the best Android tablets. $700 $510 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra With an expansive 14.6-inch display and powerful specs, this tablet is ideal for multitasking and creative tasks. It offers a high-end, seamless experience that's perfect for working on your commute or binge-watching shows and movies.

$1100 $720 Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Smartwatch Deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic This versatile smartwatch adapts to your lifestyle and can track health data while keeping you connected. Its durable design, long battery life, and customizable faces make it a great Apple Watch alternative. $380 $300 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch6 This smartwatch boasts health tracking and mobile connectivity as well as a more streamlined design that's perfect for anyone with busy schedules or the need for a tracker that fits into their fitness journey. $380 $300 Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Appliance Deals

Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum This lightweight yet potent vacuum is cordless but doesn't skimp on suction. Its long-lasting battery and advanced filtration system help make sure you've got the time and ability to clear debris, pet dander, and dirt from your floors thoroughly without compromising on clean. $400 $330 Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Monitor Deals

For even more Samsung savings, check out the best deals on washers and dryers, 4K TVs, and more home upgrades.

