Black Friday and Cyber Week may have come and gone, but there are still plenty of opportunities for sales everywhere you look. One great place to start? The Discover Samsung Winter Sale, which will see your favorite Samsung products heavily discounted and ready to move—into your cart!
From December 11 through December 17, you can save up to 35% across Samsung's entire tech and home footprint. That means you'll score deals on some of Samsung's most popular phones, TVs, home appliances and other must-have tech. You'll also find a great selection of daily and flash deals that are only available for a limited time, so make sure you check back to see all the latest deals as they go live each day.
Whether you're ready to invest in a new folding smartphone like the Galaxy Z Fold5 or add some high-tech home appliances like a Bespoke smart refrigerator to your kitchen, you can still score some of the best sales this holiday season has to offer. There's a little something for everyone on sale, even if you just need to pick up an affordable new tablet for the kids.
Not sure what you should invest in with the Discover Samsung Sale? We've made things a little easier on you by rounding up the best deals on TVs, smartphones, appliances and more that you'll find as the sale makes its way to the official Samsung online store. Below, check out our picks for the best Discover Samsung deals to help save you some money this winter. Be sure to check back here for all the ongoing, ever-changing sales on the Frame TV, smartwatches and so much more, too.
Best Discover Samsung TV Deals
75" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
No matter where you sit, Samsung's Frame TV gives you a great viewing experience thanks to its anti-glare and ultra-viewing angle display. Upload your own artwork and photos to use it as a digital photo frame that looks great in any home setting.
55" Samsung S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
This TV's OLED display is stunning and can show the deepest blacks alongside the brightest colors. Intelligent functions and a streamlined appearance also help it make a splash in any living space.
Best Discover Samsung Smartphone Deals
Galaxy Z Fold5
Samsung's newest foldable phone has a sleeker design, improved durability, and top-notch performance that'll have heads turning. Its large folding screen and advanced camera system make for a powerhouse of a device that you'll love using as your daily driver.
Galaxy Z Flip5
The classic flip phone, but make it fashion. Boasting a top-tier camera and smooth performance, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is a standout choice for anyone seeking a cutting-edge device that doesn't compromise.
Best Discover Samsung Tablet Deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE
Whether you're at work or at play, this tablet's bright screen and long-lasting battery make it perfect for both. For productivity and creativity on the go, its slim design and better S Pen compatibility make it a great pick, too.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
This tablet is no slouch, with faster speeds and a bigger, clearer screen than its predecessor. Despite its large 12.4-inch display, this tablet is light and thin enough to fit your busy life, whether you're using it for work or fun.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
This flagship tablet features a vivid AMOLED display and robust processing power so it can handle anything you throw at it. Plus, its slim design and long battery life land it among some of the best Android tablets.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
With an expansive 14.6-inch display and powerful specs, this tablet is ideal for multitasking and creative tasks. It offers a high-end, seamless experience that's perfect for working on your commute or binge-watching shows and movies.
Best Discover Samsung Smartwatch Deals
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic
This versatile smartwatch adapts to your lifestyle and can track health data while keeping you connected. Its durable design, long battery life, and customizable faces make it a great Apple Watch alternative.
Samsung Galaxy Watch6
This smartwatch boasts health tracking and mobile connectivity as well as a more streamlined design that's perfect for anyone with busy schedules or the need for a tracker that fits into their fitness journey.
Best Discover Samsung Appliance Deals
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel
This refrigerator offers customizable design options to match your style and brings smart technology to your fingertips. Manage your groceries, connect with your family, and entertain through its interactive touchscreen. Oh, and there's plenty of storage, too.
Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial
With a spacious 5.3 cubic foot capacity, this washer is where it's at for an efficient clean. Its Super Speed Wash is a time-saver and its AI Smart Dial learns your habits and suggests the best wash cycles to make doing laundry a lot less of a chore.
Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum
This lightweight yet potent vacuum is cordless but doesn't skimp on suction. Its long-lasting battery and advanced filtration system help make sure you've got the time and ability to clear debris, pet dander, and dirt from your floors thoroughly without compromising on clean.
Best Discover Samsung Monitor Deals
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch Gaming Monitor
This monitor has an expansive 49-inch screen with an ultrawide aspect ratio for a breathtaking panoramic view. It also serves up swift response times and high refresh rates for top-tier gaming performance.
Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Curved Gaming Screen
This gaming monitor boasts 4K resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate to help better immerse you in the games you play. Its ultra-wide, curved display is eye-popping and outfitted with G-Sync and FreeSync for an ultra-smooth, tear-free experience.
For even more Samsung savings, check out the best deals on washers and dryers, 4K TVs, and more home upgrades.
