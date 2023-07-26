Samsung held its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year this morning and finally announced its next generation of foldable smartphones, wearables and more. Taking the wraps off several new products, Samsung revealed the new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5, the Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic smartwatches, and three new flagship tablets in the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

All the Samsung products announced today will be available to purchase on August 11. Pre-orders are open now and here's everything you need to know about the newest tech.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is slimmer than than its predecessor while offering about three times more cover screen area. The Flip 5 comes with an enhanced front-facing selfie camera and rear dual-camera system with a 12MP Wide Angle Camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera.

Samsung's latest foldable starts at $999 and comes in Lavender, Cream, Mint and Graphite as well as four more exclusive colors you can only get on Samsung's website — Gray, Blue, Green and Yellow.

You can also expect a speedier custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and double the storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 delivers a thinner, gapless design with a brighter primary display. The book-style foldable has a massive massive 7.6'' screen, so you can multitask and lose yourself in your favorite content right on your phone. It also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and improved mobile multitasking abilities.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unfold the massive 7.6'' screen on the Galaxy Z Fold5 and lose yourself in your favorite content, no matter where you are. Precision meets portability with the S Pen that lets you write directly on the phone's screen. $1,920 $1,800 Pre-Order Now

With Dual-App Viewing, you can do more with more screen on Galaxy Z Fold5. Drag and drop photos into a text message, shop two sites side by side or stream videos while checking your feed. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at $1,799 with 12GB RAM and comes in three color options: Icy Blue, Phantom Black and Cream.

The biggest update at this morning's Unpacked event was arguably for Samsung's Galaxy Watch. The new Galaxy Watch 6 lineup was improved with larger, brighter displays, upgraded processors, and larger batteries.

The 44mm Watch 6 has a 1.5-inch 480 x 480 pixel Super AMOLED display. The smaller 40mm option has a 1.3-inch display with 432 x 432 pixels. Durable crystal glass keeps your screen looking great while protecting it from bumps and scratches.

The rumors were true and Samsung officially revived the physical rotating bezel with its new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. It not only marks the return of the physical, rotating Galaxy Watch bezel, but it is also 15% slimmer.

Samsung Watch 6 Classic Samsung Samsung Watch 6 Classic Galaxy Watch6 Classic features a timeless, iconic look and a bezel that just clicks with your style. It not only looks great, but it also rotates to give you easy access to all your apps. $500 $450 Pre-Order Now

Samsung highlighted improvements to the watch's sleep tracking, which now offers an in-depth analysis of your sleep score to better help you understand exactly what the data is telling you. Use your watch to plan your bedtime, detect snoring and understand and track your sleep stages. Plus, sleeping in your Galaxy Watch is now even more comfortable with a superlight Fabric Band.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Tab S9 range with significant upgrades including the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, more powerful speakers and water and dust resistance for both the tablet and included S Pen.

The 11-inch Tab S9, 12.4-inch Tab S9+, and the 14.6-inch Tab S9 Ultra all feature Samsung's most powerful tablet processor yet. Get a brilliant view with the Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen. Plus, Vision Booster automatically adjusts brightness and contrast so you see every detail, even in sunlight.

The new Galaxy Tab S9 series also give you Multiple Windows mode for a user-friendly taskbar in laptop mode, document scanning, and the ability to drag-and-drop copied items from one Samsung device to another.

