The next annual Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will kick off in just a couple days, revealing the tech giant's next-gen foldables, smartwatches, and tablets. Taking place for the very first time from Samsung's home base in Seoul, Korea, the showcase will serve as the unveiling of the latest and greatest devices.

Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked on Wednesday, July 26, Samsung has an unbelievable deal letting you reserve a spot to pre-order the yet-to-be announced products and get an exclusive $50 off. For the first time ever, Samsung is allowing the $50 credit to be put towards the actual Galaxy device being launched to help you save on the newest tech.

Reserve the Galaxy Devices

Now through Tuesday, July 25, you can sign up with your name and email address at Samsung's website to receive $50 in Samsung credit when you pre-order any eligible device come July 26. Reserving the new Galaxy devices is totally commitment-free. Just head over to Samsung's website and fill out your name and email address to be the first in line when the new tech becomes available.

While Samsung hasn't divulged what or how many products it will unveil at this Galaxy Unpacked, the invite invite reads “join the flip side”. You're almost guaranteed to see the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and we wouldn't be surprised to get a taste of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, too.

Samsung is ramping up for its next Galaxy Unpacked event with a new teaser video that represents "Season 2" of the "Join the Flip Side" series. The first installment was released last September, advertising the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The foldable smartphone appears in the second season, but the ad ends with Samsung teasing “the new one,” which is most definitely going to be the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event starts Wednesday, July 26 at 7am EST and it will stream directly on Samsung's website. Yes, foldable phones will be a major focus at Galaxy Unpacked 2023, but you could very well be introduced to the new Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9 as well.

If you want to upgrade to the latest Samsung Galaxy devices, don't miss the chance to save $50 on your new gear.

Reserve the New Galaxy

