4th of July weekend is right around the corner, and the sales are starting to heat up. If you've been wanting to give your living room a revamp with a new TV and save some money in the process, Samsung is offering steep discounts up to $3,000 off its range of 4K TVs, OLED TVs, and Neo QLED TVs.

Right now, the Samsung 4th of July TV deals are slashing prices on Samsung's top-rated models — including the cult-favorite Frame TV.

Shop Samsung TV Deals

Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming this summer's lineup of new TV shows and movies. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat.

From Neo QLED TVs featuring a slim design to the latest OLED sets with next-gen graphics for pro-level gaming, we’ve rounded up the best Samsung TV deals actually worth shopping below. These 4th of July TV deals make it more affordable than ever to get Samsung's sensational contrast, stellar brightness and vivid color onto your screen.

The Best 4th of July Samsung 4K TV Deals

The Best 4th of July Samsung 8K TV Deals

Just last year, Samsung revamped its TV portfolio with the release of an updated Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. These TVs feature a Neural Quantum Processor 8K for more optimal viewing and contrast-enhancing tech for added clarity. Experience out-of-this-world detail with Samsung's best picture yet and save up to $3,200 on the best 8K TVs.

