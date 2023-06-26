Independence Day is just over a week away and the Fourth of July sales are heating up with some of the best deals of the year so far. Since shopping for major appliances can be expensive, holiday savings are the best way to score big-ticket items for less. If you often catch yourself wishing for an upgraded washer and dryer, you don't want to miss Samsung's 4th of July sale.

Washers and dryers aren’t cheap, but the 4th of July Samsung deals are knocking hundreds of dollars off the brand's smart laundry machines and sets.

Shop the Samsung Sale

Samsung's biggest washer and dryer deal right now takes $1,500 off a bestselling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Now's the perfect time to step up your cleaning capabilities with this 4th of July appliance deal on our readers' favorite washer and dryer set.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,500 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,498 ELECTRIC DRYER Shop Now $4,098 $2,598 GAS DRYER Shop Now

Complete with Super Speed Wash, the washer finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The dryer with Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry not only finishes a full load in 30 minutes, but also has Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

When it comes to essential home appliances, a high-quality washing machine and dryer that can handle any clothes you throw at it is a must-have. This week, the Samsung 4th of July Sale is offering huge discounts on impressive washers and dryers to refresh your laundry room for less.

From front load laundry machines to top load models, shop all the best deals on top-rated Samsung washers and dryers to make laundry day easier for years to come.

Best 4th of July Deals on Front Load Washers and Dryers

Not only do front load washers save you floor space and a gentle washing action on clothing items, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

Best 4th of July Deals on Top Load Washers and Dryers

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side, which is an added bonus.

