Upgrade Your Home with the Best Labor Day Appliance Deals at Samsung Available Now
Summer might be drawing to a close, but the Labor Day sales are just starting to heat up. If you've got your eyes on a kitchen or laundry room upgrade with some new major appliances, Labor Day is always the best time to make your purchase with prices at all-time lows.
Ahead of the holiday weekend, Samsung is offering early Labor Day deals on everything from smart refrigerators to washers and dryers. Whether you're hoping to simply replace an old machine or go for a full kitchen remodel, the best Labor Day appliance sales at Samsung include incredible savings on big-ticket items. While major appliances usually come with a major price tag, you can find Samsung's top-rated home upgrades at prices that won't break your budget.
Samsung's innovative appliances are known to last, but they don't just work well — their impressive features can actually make your life easier, too. For example, the brand's Bespoke 4-Door Refrigerator — currently $1,400 off — includes a family hub so you can manage the thermostat, get recommended recipes based on ingredients you have on hand, and see inside your fridge from your phone.
With cutting-edge features like energy-efficiency and even AI capabilities, skimping on quality is not an option with the end-of-summer savings from Samsung's appliance sale. Below, we've gathered the best Labor Day 2023 appliance deals available at Samsung now.
Best Labor Day Washer and Dryer Deals at Samsung
Samsung's biggest washer and dryer deal right now takes $1,450 off a bestselling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Take advantage of this Labor Day sale and all the best washer and dryer deals at Samsung below, plus get an extra $50 off all laundry sets.
Save $1,450 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
With two individually controlled washers in one, you can wash separate loads at the same time or independently, and wash each load with different cycles, settings, and options to keep all your clothing and fabric types clean and in great condition.
Combining a conventional large capacity dryer with a delicate dryer in one unit allows you to dry everyday clothes and delicates at the same time or independently, keeping all your clothing in great condition.
Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.
Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke washer and dryers featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls.
Best Labor Day Samsung Refrigerator Deals
Samsung’s selection of refrigerators is vast, as the company sells a range of styles including French door, side-by-side, and bottom-freezer models. With various high-tech, Wi-Fi-enabled smart fridges that have abundant space for groceries, these refrigerators on sale would make an excellent addition to your kitchen.
Get $1,000 off the all new Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub. The Family Hub+ features a 32" screen that is more than 2x larger than current models. With customizable door panels, choose from eleven colors and two finishes to create a space that fits your style.
Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.
The Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge.
Get $1,000 off Samsung's Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill water pitcher. With 30 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease.
Best Labor Day Range Deals at Samsung
Save hundreds on Samsung smart ranges with kitchen stove designs featuring built-in WiFi connectivity and powerful heating technology to deliver a supreme cooking experience to your kitchen.
Enjoy healthier fried foods fast without storing another small appliance at home using Air Fry mode built right into your range. Perfect for baking and roasting, Convection+ saves you time by cooking food fast and more evenly.
No need to store a separate Air Fry appliance anymore. Air Fry mode is built into this range with no preheating needed. There is also a fan with a heated element that circulates hot air in the oven for perfect baking and roasting.
Get to high heat quickly for searing meat or boiling water, or turn down to a simmer to make your favorite sauces. This range has 5 heating elements, including 2 dual ring elements, so you can cook with small and large sized pots and pans.
Best Labor Day Samsung Microwave Deals
A ventilation system for over-the-oven use efficiently removes odors making the Samsung microwave perfect to place over your stove. It also uses slim-fry technology which can make food crispy in the microwave.
A ventilation system for over-the-oven use efficiently removes odors making the Samsung microwave perfect to place over your stove. It also uses sensor cooking which automatically adjusts your time for the perfect heat every time.
A sleek oven with a microwave built-in on top, provides you one spot for all your cooking needs. For a limited time you can save $1,250 on this convenient duo.
Best Labor Day Samsung Dishwasher Deals
Enjoy effortless cleanup for years to come and save up to $500 on Samsun's energy-efficient smart dishwashers.
Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using the StormWash+ system. The Smart Dry with AutoRelease Door system circulates warm air to deliver 2.5x better drying performance without damaging plastic ware.
Bring a virtually silent dishwasher to your kitchen with $350 off this stainless steel dishwasher that cleans like a dream. At the end of the cycle, the door automatically opens to circulate air and improve drying performance.
A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. Right now you can save $470 on this time-saving machine.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
