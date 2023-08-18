Summer might be drawing to a close, but the Labor Day sales are just starting to heat up. If you've got your eyes on a kitchen or laundry room upgrade with some new major appliances, Labor Day is always the best time to make your purchase with prices at all-time lows.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, Samsung is offering early Labor Day deals on everything from smart refrigerators to washers and dryers. Whether you're hoping to simply replace an old machine or go for a full kitchen remodel, the best Labor Day appliance sales at Samsung include incredible savings on big-ticket items. While major appliances usually come with a major price tag, you can find Samsung's top-rated home upgrades at prices that won't break your budget.

Save on Samsung Appliances

Samsung's innovative appliances are known to last, but they don't just work well — their impressive features can actually make your life easier, too. For example, the brand's Bespoke 4-Door Refrigerator — currently $1,400 off — includes a family hub so you can manage the thermostat, get recommended recipes based on ingredients you have on hand, and see inside your fridge from your phone.

With cutting-edge features like energy-efficiency and even AI capabilities, skimping on quality is not an option with the end-of-summer savings from Samsung's appliance sale. Below, we've gathered the best Labor Day 2023 appliance deals available at Samsung now.

Best Labor Day Washer and Dryer Deals at Samsung

Samsung's biggest washer and dryer deal right now takes $1,450 off a bestselling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Take advantage of this Labor Day sale and all the best washer and dryer deals at Samsung below, plus get an extra $50 off all laundry sets.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,450 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,548 ELECTRIC DRYER Shop Now $4,098 $2,648 GAS DRYER Shop Now

Best Labor Day Samsung Refrigerator Deals

Samsung’s selection of refrigerators is vast, as the company sells a range of styles including French door, side-by-side, and bottom-freezer models. With various high-tech, Wi-Fi-enabled smart fridges that have abundant space for groceries, these refrigerators on sale would make an excellent addition to your kitchen.

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Get $1,000 off the all new Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub. The Family Hub+ features a 32" screen that is more than 2x larger than current models. With customizable door panels, choose from eleven colors and two finishes to create a space that fits your style. $4,999 $3,999 Shop Now

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator Get $1,000 off Samsung's Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill water pitcher. With 30 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease. $2,999 $1,999 Shop Now

Best Labor Day Range Deals at Samsung

Save hundreds on Samsung smart ranges with kitchen stove designs featuring built-in WiFi connectivity and powerful heating technology to deliver a supreme cooking experience to your kitchen.

Best Labor Day Samsung Microwave Deals

Best Labor Day Samsung Dishwasher Deals

Enjoy effortless cleanup for years to come and save up to $500 on Samsun's energy-efficient smart dishwashers.

Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher Samsung Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. Right now you can save $470 on this time-saving machine. $1,299 $1,169 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

