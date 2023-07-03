The 4th of July is tomorrow, which means time is running out to save big this summer on home appliances. Every year, the holiday weekend is one of the best times to upgrade your kitchen and laundry room with major appliance deals. While big-ticket appliances are typically pricey and rarely marked down, Samsung is here to make the much-needed home updates easy on our wallets.

Right now, the Samsung Fourth of July Sale is offering incredible discounts on a wide range of top-rated appliances, including washing machines, refrigerators, ranges and much more. Skimping on quality is not an option with the best 4th of July appliance deals from Samsung's sale.

Samsung's innovative appliances are known to last, but they don't just work well — their impressive features can actually make your life easier, too. For example, the brand's Bespoke 4-Door Refrigerator — currently $1,400 off — includes a family hub so you can manage the thermostat, get recommended recipes based on ingredients you have on hand, and see inside your fridge from your phone.

When shopping for home and kitchen appliances, the Samsung 4th of July Sale should be your first stop. Below, we've rounded up the best Fourth of July appliance deals available now with some of the lowest prices of the year.

Best Fourth of July Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung's biggest washer and dryer deal right now takes $1,500 off a bestselling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Shop this deal and all the best 4th of July washer and dryer deals at Samsung below.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,500 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,498 ELECTRIC DRYER Shop Now $4,098 $2,598 GAS DRYER Shop Now

Best Fourth of July Refrigerator Deals

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Get $1,600 off the all new Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub. The Family Hub+ features a 32" screen that is more than 2x larger than current models. With customizable door panels, choose from eleven colors and two finishes to create a space that fits your style. $4,999 $3,399 Shop Now

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator Get $1,000 off Samsung's Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill water pitcher. With 30 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease. $2,999 $1,999 Shop Now

Best Fourth of July Range Deals

Best Fourth of July Microwave Deals

Best Fourth of July Vacuum Deals

Best Fourth of July Dishwasher Deals

Enjoy effortless cleanup this 4th of July and save up to $450 on Samsung dishwashers.

Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher Samsung Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. Right now you can save $470 on this time-saving machine. $1,299 $799 Shop Now

For more Samsung 4th of July deals, check out the best discounts on 4K and 8K TVs, including The Frame TV.

