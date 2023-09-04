Labor Day sales are everywhere you look today, which means now is the perfect time to save big on home and tech upgrades. Slashing prices off big-ticket items like TVs and smart appliances, the Samsung Labor Day Sale is packed with epic deals on the brand's top-rated 4K TVs. If you've been wanting to give your living room a revamp and save some money in the process, today's Samsung TV sale is not one to miss.

Upgrading to a high-quality 4K TV, whether it be a QLED or OLED, no longer has to break the bank. Right now, Samsung's best Labor Day TV deals are taking hundreds off top-rated screens — including the cult-favorite Samsung Frame TV.

Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming this summer's lineup of new TV shows and movies. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat.

From Neo QLED TVs featuring a slim design to the latest OLED sets with next-gen graphics for pro-level gaming, we’ve rounded up the best Samsung Labor Day TV deals actually worth shopping below. These holiday savings make it more affordable than ever to get Samsung's sensational contrast, stellar brightness and vivid color onto your screen.

85” Class QE1C QLED 4K TV Samsung 85” Class QE1C QLED 4K TV Get $1,210 off the brand new 85" Class QLED 4K QE1C with 100% Color Volume. Not only will you see your TV shows and movies instantly transformed into 4K, but you’ll also take in a billion shades of unwavering color. $2,800 $1,590 Shop Now

65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022) Samsung 65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022) Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. $2,000 $1,700 Shop Now

85" Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung 85" Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV With super precise LEDs that display incredible contrast even in sunlit rooms, this smart TV will make your home feel like a theater. With savings on all sizes, the best bang for your buck is the 85-inch screen with instant savings of $1,000. $3,300 $2,300 Shop Now

75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV Samsung 75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV Upscale every movie night with unparalleled 8K precision made possible by a universe of tiny lights with Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs. The smallest details come to life with Quantum Mini LED technology complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0. $6,300 $5,500 Shop Now

65" Class The Serif QLED 4K (2022) Samsung 65" Class The Serif QLED 4K (2022) One of our favorite features on The Serif is the Ambient Mode+ — it's like a live wallpaper for your TV. When you select Ambient Mode+, you can select between two different patterns that display on your TV screen. You don't have to deal with a boring old black screen when you aren't using your TV. $2,000 $1,700 Shop Now

55" Class S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023) Samsung 55" Class S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023) Enjoy $500 off the slim S95C OLED 4K Smart TV with mesmerizing picture quality and a sleek LaserSlim design. You don't want to miss this Labor Day deal to upgrade your home theater. $2,500 $2,000 Shop Now

85" Class QN90C Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023) Samsung 85" Class QN90C Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023) There isn’t a bad seat in the house thanks to Anti-Glare with Ultra Viewing Angle technology. You’ll get a consistent and detailed 4K picture—at any angle, in any light—with pristine color across the entire screen. $4,800 $3,500 Shop Now

75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV Samsung 75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save up to $4,000 on the Terrace. $13,000 $9,000 Shop Now

75" The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV Samsung 75" The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV The Partial Sun model is the more affordable version of the Terrace. Navigate The Terrace with just your voice through the remote control. The intuitive Smart TV features are powered by Tizen for a simplified, effortless viewing experience. $6,500 $5,000 Shop Now

