The Discover Samsung Fall Sale is in full swing with major end-of-summer discounts on tech and appliances through Sunday, September 17. You'll find all the deals on Samsung's website, including some discounts that last all week, all day, or just a few hours. Today, Samsung has a special offer on the new Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Since launching in July, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has seen a couple of promos. However, this time around, Samsung is topping all of the past deals. Right now, you can save up to $1,200 on the Samsung Z Fold 5. Plus, you'll get a free storage upgrade and $50 instant Samsung credit for a total savings of $1,370.

The folding smartphone is normally priced at $1,800 for the 256GB model, but today you can score a free upgrade to the 512GB size. This Discover Samsung deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes via eligible trade-in. Trading in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and iPhone 14 Pro Max will save you the full $1,200. A Galaxy S23 Ultra will get you $1,000 off, an S22 Ultra will get you $800 off, and a Pixel 7 Pro will get you $600 off.

With a massive 7.6" screen and Dual-App Viewing, you can do more with more screen on the Z Fold 5. Drag and drop photos into a text message, shop two sites side by side, or stream videos on the go while checking your feed. The impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip allows you to power through everything with a high refresh rate and minimal input delays.

For more Discover Samsung sales, shop the best deals on 8K TVs along with can't-miss appliance deals on washers and dryers, refrigerators, ranges, vacuums and more.

