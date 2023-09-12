Sales & Deals

Discover Samsung Deal of the Day: Save Up to $1,370 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:40 AM PDT, September 12, 2023

Get the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal yet at the Discover Samsung Event today.

The Discover Samsung Fall Sale is in full swing with major end-of-summer discounts on tech and appliances through Sunday, September 17. You'll find all the deals on Samsung's website, including some discounts that last all week, all day, or just a few hours. Today, Samsung has a special offer on the new Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Since launching in July, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has seen a couple of promos. However, this time around, Samsung is topping all of the past deals. Right now, you can save up to $1,200 on the Samsung Z Fold 5. Plus, you'll get a free storage upgrade and $50 instant Samsung credit for a total savings of $1,370. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale starting at $600 when you score the elevated 512GB capacity. You can save up to $1,370 with eligible trade-in, get a free storage upgrade and $50 instant Samsung credit. 

Save Up to $1,370

With Trade-In

Shop Now

The folding smartphone is normally priced at $1,800 for the 256GB model, but today you can score a free upgrade to the 512GB size. This Discover Samsung deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes via eligible trade-in. Trading in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and iPhone 14 Pro Max will save you the full $1,200. A Galaxy S23 Ultra will get you $1,000 off, an S22 Ultra will get you $800 off, and a Pixel 7 Pro will get you $600 off.

With a massive 7.6" screen and Dual-App Viewing, you can do more with more screen on the Z Fold 5. Drag and drop photos into a text message, shop two sites side by side, or stream videos on the go while checking your feed. The impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip allows you to power through everything with a high refresh rate and minimal input delays. 

For more Discover Samsung sales, shop the best deals on 8K TVs along with can't-miss appliance deals on washers and dryers, refrigerators, ranges, vacuums and more. 

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Order Everything Samsung Announced at Galaxy Unpacked 2023

Tech

How to Order Everything Samsung Announced at Galaxy Unpacked 2023

The Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals to Shop Now

Home

The Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals to Shop Now

It's Black Friday in July at Samsung — Save Up to $800 on The Frame TV

Sales & Deals

It's Black Friday in July at Samsung — Save Up to $800 on The Frame TV

The 55 Best Amazon Deals You Can Shop Today

Sales & Deals

The 55 Best Amazon Deals You Can Shop Today

The Best Cordless Vacuum Deals on Amazon: Shop Dyson, LG, Shark & More

Sales & Deals

The Best Cordless Vacuum Deals on Amazon: Shop Dyson, LG, Shark & More

Amazon Is Slashing $200 Off the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

Tech

Amazon Is Slashing $200 Off the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

Save Up to $3,000 on Samsung’s ‘The Terrace’ Outdoor 4K TV

Tech

Save Up to $3,000 on Samsung’s ‘The Terrace’ Outdoor 4K TV

Save Up to $3,700 on Samsung TVs During the Black Friday in July Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $3,700 on Samsung TVs During the Black Friday in July Sale

Tags: