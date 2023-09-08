We have exclusive access to early deals at the Discover Samsung fall sale to upgrade your home appliances on a budget.
Starting on Monday, September 11, through Sunday, September 17, the Discover Samsung Event returns with an entire week of the year's biggest deals on the brand's tech and appliances. Rather than having to wait for the deep discounts, our readers have exclusive early access to the Discover Samsung fall sale starting today, September 8.
This weekend, you can start saving big on home appliances from washers and dryers to refrigerators, vacuums, ranges and more. Early access is only available through our links, so have a look at what's available today.
Shop Discover Samsung Early Access
While Samsung is known for its cult-favorite Frame TV, state-of-the-art electronics and cutting-edge smartphones, their home appliances are some of the best on the market. If you are looking to save on these big-ticket items, these early access deals are taking hundreds of dollars off ranges, microwaves, dishwashers, washers and dryers, refrigerators and so much more.
These on-sale appliances feature the latest amenities including smart touch screens, smartphone connectivity, object recognition, and more. There's no better time to get major appliances for less than during the Discover Samsung sale. To help you get the most out of the exclusive early access, below we've rounded up the best home appliance deals to shop this weekend.
Best Discover Samsung Kitchen Appliance Deals
26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.
6.3 cu. ft. Flex Duo Front Control Slide-in Dual Fuel Range
6.3 cu. ft. Flex Duo Front Control Slide-in Dual Fuel Range
This smart slide-in range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, giving you the tools you need to simplify the cooking experience in the kitchen. With Flex Duo, you can use the full oven, or split it into two separate smaller ovens to suit your needs.
6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry in Stainless Steel
6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry in Stainless Steel
The Samsung Front Control Slide-in Gas Range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice-enabled. You can currently save $950 on the five-burner gas stove.
2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking
2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking
A ventilation system for over-the-oven use efficiently removes odors making the Samsung microwave perfect to place over your stove. It also uses sensor cooking which automatically adjusts your time for the perfect heat every time.
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator (23 cu. ft.) with Family Hub Panel
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator (23 cu. ft.) with Family Hub Panel
The Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge.
30" Single Wall Oven with Steam Cook
30" Single Wall Oven with Steam Cook
Bake, boil, roast, steam and air fry with this wall oven you can control from your smartphone.
Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry
Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry
Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using the StormWash+ system. The Smart Dry with AutoRelease Door system circulates warm air to deliver 2.5x better drying performance without damaging plastic ware.
29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker
29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker
This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker and beverage center. Not only can you save $1,300 on this fridge during Samsung's sales event, but it's also an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year.
Best Discover Samsung Robot Deals
Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum
The 6-pound lightweight design makes cleaning easy. Easily maneuver to vacuum stairs, under sofas and all the hard-to-reach places. Also with a 180-degree swivel head, the vacuum can change direction effortlessly.
Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition
Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition
Clean your home more efficiently with a robot vacuum that is currently discounted by $399 and creates accurate room maps to navigate. No pick-up is needed before vacuuming as Jet Bot AI+’s powerful sensors and object recognition technology identify which objects to avoid.
Best Discover SamsungWasher and Dryer Deals
Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial
Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial
Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. With speedy cycles and a space-saving design, you’ll get more laundry done in less time.
Bespoke 7.6 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Electric Dryer with AI Optimal Dry and Super Speed Dry
Bespoke 7.6 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Electric Dryer with AI Optimal Dry and Super Speed Dry
If your washing and dryer set up is electric, you can opt for the electric dryer with the same features.
5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
With Super Speed Wash, you can wash a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes, without sacrificing cleaning performance.
7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+
7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+
Schedule your next laundry load or remotely start your cycle with the Smart Electric Dryer's WiFi capabilities for easy connectivity. This dryer's Steam Sanitize+ helps sanitize clothing and reduce wrinkles and odors.
RELATED CONTENT: