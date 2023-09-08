Sales & Deals

The Best Appliance Deals at the Discover Samsung Fall Sale — Shop Exclusive Early Access Savings

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsung Kitchen
Samsung
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 9:41 AM PDT, September 8, 2023

We have exclusive access to early deals at the Discover Samsung fall sale to upgrade your home appliances on a budget.

Starting on Monday, September 11, through Sunday, September 17, the Discover Samsung Event returns with an entire week of the year's biggest deals on the brand's tech and appliances. Rather than having to wait for the deep discounts, our readers have exclusive early access to the Discover Samsung fall sale starting today, September 8. 

This weekend, you can start saving big on home appliances from washers and dryers to refrigerators, vacuums, ranges and more. Early access is only available through our links, so have a look at what's available today.

Shop Discover Samsung Early Access

While Samsung is known for its cult-favorite Frame TV, state-of-the-art electronics and cutting-edge smartphones, their home appliances are some of the best on the market. If you are looking to save on these big-ticket items, these early access deals are taking hundreds of dollars off ranges, microwaves, dishwashers, washers and dryers, refrigerators and so much more.

These on-sale appliances feature the latest amenities including smart touch screens, smartphone connectivity, object recognition, and more. There's no better time to get major appliances for less than during the Discover Samsung sale. To help you get the most out of the exclusive early access, below we've rounded up the best home appliance deals to shop this weekend.

Best Discover Samsung Kitchen Appliance Deals

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Samsung

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.

$2,332 $1,699

Shop Now

6.3 cu. ft. Flex Duo Front Control Slide-in Dual Fuel Range

6.3 cu. ft. Flex Duo Front Control Slide-in Dual Fuel Range
Samsung

6.3 cu. ft. Flex Duo Front Control Slide-in Dual Fuel Range

This smart slide-in range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, giving you the tools you need to simplify the cooking experience in the kitchen. With Flex Duo, you can use the full oven, or split it into two separate smaller ovens to suit your needs.

$3,699 $2,499

Shop Now

6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry in Stainless Steel

6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry in Stainless Steel
Samsung

6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry in Stainless Steel

The Samsung Front Control Slide-in Gas Range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice-enabled. You can currently save $950 on the five-burner gas stove.

$1,999 $1.099

Shop Now

2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking

2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking
Samsung

2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking

A ventilation system for over-the-oven use efficiently removes odors making the Samsung microwave perfect to place over your stove. It also uses sensor cooking which automatically adjusts your time for the perfect heat every time. 

$419 $349

Shop Now

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator (23 cu. ft.) with Family Hub Panel

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator (23 cu. ft.) with Family Hub Panel
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator (23 cu. ft.) with Family Hub Panel

The Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge.

$4,199 $3,779

Shop Now

30" Single Wall Oven with Steam Cook

30" Single Wall Oven with Steam Cook
Samsung

30" Single Wall Oven with Steam Cook

Bake, boil, roast, steam and air fry with this wall oven you can control from your smartphone. 

$2,999 $1,949

Shop Now

Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry

Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry
Samsung

Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry

Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using the StormWash+ system. The Smart Dry with AutoRelease Door system circulates warm air to deliver 2.5x better drying performance without damaging plastic ware.

$1,299 $799

Shop Now

29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker

29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker
Samsung

29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker

This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker and beverage center. Not only can you save $1,300 on this fridge during Samsung's sales event, but it's also an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year.

$3,799 $2,399

Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Robot Deals

Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung

Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum

The 6-pound lightweight design makes cleaning easy. Easily maneuver to vacuum stairs, under sofas and all the hard-to-reach places. Also with a 180-degree swivel head, the vacuum can change direction effortlessly.

 

$399 $299

Shop Now

Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition

Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition
Samsung

Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition

Clean your home more efficiently with a robot vacuum that is currently discounted by $399 and creates accurate room maps to navigate. No pick-up is needed before vacuuming as Jet Bot AI+’s powerful sensors and object recognition technology identify which objects to avoid.

$1,299 $899

Shop Now

Best Discover SamsungWasher and Dryer Deals

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial
Samsung

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial

Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. With speedy cycles and a space-saving design, you’ll get more laundry done in less time.

$1,439 $899

Shop Now

Bespoke 7.6 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Electric Dryer with AI Optimal Dry and Super Speed Dry

Bespoke 7.6 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Electric Dryer with AI Optimal Dry and Super Speed Dry
Samsung

Bespoke 7.6 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Electric Dryer with AI Optimal Dry and Super Speed Dry

If your washing and dryer set up is electric, you can opt for the electric dryer with the same features.

$1,549 $1,049

Shop Now

5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung

5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

With Super Speed Wash, you can wash a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes, without sacrificing cleaning performance.

$1,099 $649

Shop Now

7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+

7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+
Samsung

7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+

Schedule your next laundry load or remotely start your cycle with the Smart Electric Dryer's WiFi capabilities for easy connectivity. This dryer's Steam Sanitize+ helps sanitize clothing and reduce wrinkles and odors.

$1,149 $729

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to $800 on Every Size of Samsung’s The Frame TV Right Now

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $800 on Every Size of Samsung’s The Frame TV Right Now

Upgrade Your Kitchen for Fall with the Best Instant Pot Deals

Sales & Deals

Upgrade Your Kitchen for Fall with the Best Instant Pot Deals

Gear Up for Football Season with the Best TV Deals at Best Buy's Sale

Sales & Deals

Gear Up for Football Season with the Best TV Deals at Best Buy's Sale

The 50 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The 50 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

The Best Walmart Deals You Can Shop Now for Fall 2023

Sales & Deals

The Best Walmart Deals You Can Shop Now for Fall 2023

The Best Amazon Fitness Deals Available to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Fitness Deals Available to Shop Now

Tags: