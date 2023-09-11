The Discover Samsung event is back. Shop the best Samsung deals on Galaxy devices, Frame TVs and more.
Just because Labor Day has come and gone doesn't mean you'll have to wait until Black Friday to enjoy the biggest discounts on your major purchases. Whether you're looking for a new TV or phone upgrade, or want to upgrade your laundry room and kitchen appliances, The Discover Samsung fall sale is here for 2023.
Now through Sunday, September 17, massive savings are being offered across Samsung's most popular phones, TVs, home appliances and more top tech. There is also a selection of daily and flash deals that are only available for a limited time, so be sure to check out the latest and greatest each day.
Whether you're looking to upgrade your smartphone to the new Galaxy Z Fold5, make cleaning a breeze with an AI-powered robot vacuum or invest in state-of-the-art home appliances, you can score some of the best sales of the season. A few can't-miss deals include up to 90% off a Samsung Galaxy S23, over $1,500 off a Bespoke French door refrigerator and a best-selling washer and dryer set for 40% off.
To help you make the most of the Discover Samsung Sale, we've rounded up the best deals on TVs, smartphones, smartwatches, major appliances and more. Below, find the best Discover Samsung deals to start saving now. Be sure to check back here on Monday for all the Discover Samsung sales on the Frame TV, smart home devices and so much more.
Best Discover Samsung TV Deals
65" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
There isn’t a bad seat in the house thanks to Anti-Glare with Ultra Viewing Angle technology. You’ll get a consistent and detailed 4K picture—at any angle, in any light—with pristine color across the entire screen.
75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV (2023)
Upscale every movie night with unparalleled 8K precision made possible by a universe of tiny lights with Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs. The smallest details come to life with Quantum Mini LED technology complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0.
65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone.
55" Samsung S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
Enjoy $500 off the slim S95C OLED 4K Smart TV with mesmerizing picture quality and a sleek LaserSlim design. You don't want to miss this Labor Day deal to upgrade your home theater.
75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save up to $4,000 on the Terrace.
85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV
Get $1,210 off the brand new 85" Class QLED 4K QE1C with 100% Color Volume. Not only will you see your TV shows and movies instantly transformed into 4K, but you’ll also take in a billion shades of unwavering color.
Best Discover Samsung Smartphone Deals
Galaxy Z Fold5
Save up to $1,320 on the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold5, complete with a massive 7.6'' folding screen and dual app viewing.
Galaxy Z Flip5
This isn't just any old flip phone — Samsung's new Flip5 packs all the power of a touchscreen smartphone into a convenient, compact package.
Galaxy S23
No matter where you are, the S23's Adaptive Vision Booster adjusts your screen’s brightness while keeping your content looking amazing. Share every detail of life’s most share-worthy moments with the impressive 50MP high-resolution camera.
Galaxy A54 5G
With the Samsung Galaxy A54, you can enjoy binge-watching, feed scrolling and more on a clear, 6.4" screen that provides a smooth entertainment experience. Get $75 off the Galaxy A54 5G and up to $250 instant trade-in credit.
Best Discover Samsung Appliance Deals
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Save $1,600 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry
Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using the StormWash+ system. The Smart Dry with AutoRelease Door system circulates warm air to deliver 2.5x better drying performance without damaging plastic ware.
Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial
Upgrade to a stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options, easy-to-use controls and a fresh selection of premium colors.
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator (23 cu. ft.) with Family Hub Panel
The Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge.
4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung’s new Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes, and has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your phone.
Best Discover Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals
Galaxy Watch5 Pro Golf Edition
With an improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable.
Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Use the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 to keep track of your fitness routine, sleep cycle and a ton more. Plus, stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your other Galaxy mobile devices.
Galaxy Watch5
An improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable. Stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your other Galaxy mobile devices. During Samsung's Discover Event, you can add on a charging dock for free.
Best Discover Samsung Vacuum Deals
Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum
The 6-pound lightweight design makes cleaning easy. Easily maneuver to vacuum stairs, under sofas and all the hard-to-reach places. Also with a 180-degree swivel head, the vacuum can change direction effortlessly.
Bespoke Jet AI Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station
Save on Samsung's most powerful cordless stick vacuum. Combined with a lightweight design, it delivers a faster, more effective clean.
Best Discover Samsung Gaming Monitor Deals
49" Odyssey G9 DQHD QLED Curved Gaming Monitor
This 49-inch Samsung curved gaming monitor is a perfect large display for anyone who enjoys gaming or needs a precise visual experience to create illustrations or play games. The unique curved screen on this monitor automatically reduces eye strain, so you can use your computer for longer.
49" Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor
Because Quantum HDR2000 produces peak brightness of 2000 nits, this monitor produces more precise details and color accuracy than monitors with a lower HDR score.
Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Curved Gaming Screen
Save a whopping $1,000 on the Odyssey Ark with a huge display that delivers a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG), plus an all-new Cockpit Mode and an exclusive controller, the Ark Dial — offering the ultimate window into the world of gaming with unparalleled immersion.
For even more Samsung savings, check out the best deals on washers and dryers, 4K TVs, and more home upgrades.
