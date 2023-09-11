Sales & Deals

The Discover Samsung Fall Sale Is Here: Shop the Best Deals on Galaxy Devices, TVs, Appliances and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsung Sale Fall 2023
Samsung
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 10:57 AM PDT, September 11, 2023

The Discover Samsung event is back. Shop the best Samsung deals on Galaxy devices, Frame TVs and more.

Just because Labor Day has come and gone doesn't mean you'll have to wait until Black Friday to enjoy the biggest discounts on your major purchases. Whether you're looking for a new TV or phone upgrade, or want to upgrade your laundry room and kitchen appliances, The Discover Samsung fall sale is here for 2023.

Now through Sunday, September 17, massive savings are being offered across Samsung's most popular phones, TVs, home appliances and more top tech. There is also a selection of daily and flash deals that are only available for a limited time, so be sure to check out the latest and greatest each day.

Shop the Discover Samsung Sale

Whether you're looking to upgrade your smartphone to the new Galaxy Z Fold5, make cleaning a breeze with an AI-powered robot vacuum or invest in state-of-the-art home appliances, you can score some of the best sales of the season. A few can't-miss deals include up to 90% off a Samsung Galaxy S23, over $1,500 off a Bespoke French door refrigerator and a best-selling washer and dryer set for 40% off. 

To help you make the most of the Discover Samsung Sale, we've rounded up the best deals on TVs, smartphones, smartwatches, major appliances and more. Below, find the best Discover Samsung deals to start saving now. Be sure to check back here on Monday for all the Discover Samsung sales on the Frame TV, smart home devices and so much more. 

Best Discover Samsung TV Deals

65" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)

65" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
Samsung

65" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)

There isn’t a bad seat in the house thanks to Anti-Glare with Ultra Viewing Angle technology. You’ll get a consistent and detailed 4K picture—at any angle, in any light—with pristine color across the entire screen.

$2,800 $2,000

Shop Now

75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV (2023)

75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV (2023)
Samsung

75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV (2023)

Upscale every movie night with unparalleled 8K precision made possible by a universe of tiny lights with Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs. The smallest details come to life with Quantum Mini LED technology complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0.

$6,300 $5,000

Shop Now

65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung

65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. 

$2,000 $1,700

Shop Now

55" Samsung S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023)

55" Samsung S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
Samsung

55" Samsung S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023)

Enjoy $500 off the slim S95C OLED 4K Smart TV with mesmerizing picture quality and a sleek LaserSlim design. You don't want to miss this Labor Day deal to upgrade your home theater.

$2,500 $2,000

Shop Now

75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Samsung

75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save up to $4,000 on the Terrace. 

$13,000 $9,000

Shop Now

85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV

85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV
Samsung

85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV

Get $1,210 off the brand new 85" Class QLED 4K QE1C with 100% Color Volume. Not only will you see your TV shows and movies instantly transformed into 4K, but you’ll also take in a billion shades of unwavering color.

$2,800 $1,590

Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Smartphone Deals

Galaxy Z Fold5

Galaxy Z Fold5
Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold5

Save up to $1,320 on the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold5, complete with a massive 7.6'' folding screen and dual app viewing.

$1,800 Starting at $799

With Eligible Trade-In

Shop Now

Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy Z Flip5
Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip5

This isn't just any old flip phone — Samsung's new Flip5 packs all the power of a touchscreen smartphone into a convenient, compact package.

$1,000 Starting at $399

With Eligible Trade-In

Shop Now

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23
Samsung

Galaxy S23

No matter where you are, the S23's Adaptive Vision Booster adjusts your screen’s brightness while keeping your content looking amazing. Share every detail of life’s most share-worthy moments with the impressive 50MP high-resolution camera.

$800 $415

With Eligible Trade-In

Shop Now

Galaxy A54 5G

Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung

Galaxy A54 5G

With the Samsung Galaxy A54, you can enjoy binge-watching, feed scrolling and more on a clear, 6.4" screen that provides a smooth entertainment experience. Get $75 off the Galaxy A54 5G and up to $250 instant trade-in credit.

$450 $375

With Eligible Trade-In

Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Appliance Deals

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Save $1,600 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. 

$3,998 $2,398

Electric Dryer

Shop Now

$4,098 $2,498

Gas Dryer

Shop Now

Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry

Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry
Samsung

Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry

Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using the StormWash+ system. The Smart Dry with AutoRelease Door system circulates warm air to deliver 2.5x better drying performance without damaging plastic ware.

$1,299 $799

Shop Now

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial
Samsung

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial

Upgrade to a stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options, easy-to-use controls and a fresh selection of premium colors.

$1,439 $898

Shop Now

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator (23 cu. ft.) with Family Hub Panel

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator (23 cu. ft.) with Family Hub Panel
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator (23 cu. ft.) with Family Hub Panel

The Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge.

$4,199 $3,779

Shop Now

4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung

4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s new Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes, and has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your phone.

$1,149 $679

Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals

Galaxy Watch5 Pro Golf Edition

Galaxy Watch5 Pro Golf Edition
Samsung

Galaxy Watch5 Pro Golf Edition

With an improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable.

$500 $419

Shop Now

Galaxy Watch5 Pro

Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Samsung

Galaxy Watch5 Pro

Use the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 to keep track of your fitness routine, sleep cycle and a ton more. Plus, stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your other Galaxy mobile devices.

$500 $430

With LTE

Shop Now

$450 $400

With Bluetooth

Shop Now

Galaxy Watch5

Galaxy Watch5
Samsung

Galaxy Watch5

An improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable. Stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your other Galaxy mobile devices. During Samsung's Discover Event, you can add on a charging dock for free.

$330 $230

Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Vacuum Deals

Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung

Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum

The 6-pound lightweight design makes cleaning easy. Easily maneuver to vacuum stairs, under sofas and all the hard-to-reach places. Also with a 180-degree swivel head, the vacuum can change direction effortlessly.

 

$399 $299

Shop Now

Bespoke Jet AI Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station

Bespoke Jet AI Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station
Samsung

Bespoke Jet AI Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station

Save on Samsung's most powerful cordless stick vacuum. Combined with a lightweight design, it delivers a faster, more effective clean.

$1,000 $800

Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Gaming Monitor Deals

49" Odyssey G9 DQHD QLED Curved Gaming Monitor

49" Odyssey G9 DQHD QLED Curved Gaming Monitor
Samsung

49" Odyssey G9 DQHD QLED Curved Gaming Monitor

This 49-inch Samsung curved gaming monitor is a perfect large display for anyone who enjoys gaming or needs a precise visual experience to create illustrations or play games. The unique curved screen on this monitor automatically reduces eye strain, so you can use your computer for longer.

$1,200 $900

Shop Now

49" Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor

49" Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor
Samsung

49" Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor

Because Quantum HDR2000 produces peak brightness of 2000 nits, this monitor produces more precise details and color accuracy than monitors with a lower HDR score.

$2,200 $1,399

Shop Now

Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Curved Gaming Screen

Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Curved Gaming Screen
Samsung

Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Curved Gaming Screen

Save a whopping $1,000 on the Odyssey Ark with a huge display that delivers a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG), plus an all-new Cockpit Mode and an exclusive controller, the Ark Dial — offering the ultimate window into the world of gaming with unparalleled immersion. 

$3,000 $2,000

Shop Now

For even more Samsung savings, check out the best deals on washers and dryers, 4K TVs, and more home upgrades

RELATED CONTENT:

Get 80% Off This Top-Rated Dyson Cordless Stick Vacuum Alternative

Sales & Deals

Get 80% Off This Top-Rated Dyson Cordless Stick Vacuum Alternative

The Best TV Deals to Shop This Weekend — Up to 50% Off

Tech

The Best TV Deals to Shop This Weekend — Up to 50% Off

The 50 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The 50 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Save Up to $800 on Every Size of Samsung’s The Frame TV Right Now

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $800 on Every Size of Samsung’s The Frame TV Right Now

Gear Up for Football Season with the Best TV Deals at Best Buy's Sale

Sales & Deals

Gear Up for Football Season with the Best TV Deals at Best Buy's Sale

The Best Samsung Labor Day Appliance Deals You Can Still Shop

Home

The Best Samsung Labor Day Appliance Deals You Can Still Shop

Best Buy Labor Day Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Tech and Appliances

Sales & Deals

Best Buy Labor Day Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Tech and Appliances

Tags: