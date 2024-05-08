North West is set to make her Hollywood Bowl debut!

The 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is set to join the cast of Disney’s The Lion King 30th Anniversary – A Live-to-Film Concert Event.

The star-studded two-night live concert event, held at the iconic outdoor performance venue, is set to bring together some celebrated Broadway icons, as well as some of the castmembers from both the original film and the 2019 remake.

West's involvement was announced on Wednesday, and she's joining the cast alongside Tony winner Heather Headley and GRAMMY-winning Lebo M., known as the "voice and spirit of The Lion King."

They will join previously announced performers including Jennifer Hudson, Billy Eichner, Bradley Gibson, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane.

The nature of North's role in the performance has not yet been revealed.

The special live event -- which goes down May 24 and 25 -- will also air as a Disney+ original special, The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, premiering at a later date.

According to a press release for the star-studded musical spectacular, "Fans will experience life in the Pride Lands as a full orchestra performs Hans Zimmer’s rousing Oscar-winning musical score led by conductor Sarah Hicks."

Additionally, the event will showcase "immersive live performances of the beloved songs written by Sir Elton John and lyricist Sir Tim Rice" -- including "Can You Feel The Love Tonight," "Circle Of Life," "Be Prepared" and "Hakuna Matata."

The cast is set to "perform select numbers for the first time at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring the Broadway show’s award-winning and artistically acclaimed costumes, set design and innovative puppetry." So it's bound to be a memorable night.

Tickets to the Hollywood Bowl performances can be purchased here.

