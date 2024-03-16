North West is a true pro when giving an interview. And just like her mom Kim Kardashian, North's mastered the art of anticipation.

Kim and Kanye West's 10-year-old daughter offered on Friday night what's believed to be her first on-camera interview ever, when she spoke to 13-year-old Jazlyn (aka Jazzy's World) for Rolling Loud California's live stream. The interview's both short and adorable.

Jazlyn met the challenge like a true pro herself, asking North how she feels about her upcoming album, Elementary School Dropout, and when fans can expect the album to drop.

"It's gonna be great," said North, whose first-ever interview came when she was 4 years old to Interview magazine.

Jazlyn pressed one more time, asking when the album's coming out, to which North responded with, "Like, I don't know."

Jazlyn then pivoted and wondered if the album will feature any collaborations with her famous dad.

"Maybe!" North teased. "We don't know yet!"

North, who appeared onstage with her dad at at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California, was accompanied by her mom. They posed for photos and it looked like a great time was had by all involved.

And Kanye wasn't the only famous dad who brought their kids to work. Tyga also hit the stage with his 11-year-old son, King Cairo, whom he shares with Angela White (formerly Blac Chyna).

As for her debut album, news of the project only came to light last weekend, when she announced the exciting news during a Vultures listening party in Phoenix Arizona. Elementary School Dropout is a nod to her dad's 2004 breakout album, The College Dropout.

"And I've been working on an album," she told the crowd (via Billboard) while her song, "Talking / Once Again," played, per the outlet. "And it's called Elementary School Dropout."

North West has already offered a bit of her skills. She dropped some bars for Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign's track and music video for "Talking / Once Again," which is part of their collaborative project ¥$.

"It's your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie," North sings on the track. "Don't tryna test me / It's gonna get messy / It's gonna get messy / Just, just bless me."

