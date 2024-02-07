North West Raps in Dad Kanye West's 'Talking/Once Again' Music Video

North West is showing off her vocals in a brand new collaboration with her father, Kanye "Ye" West.

In a newly dropped video for "Talking/Once Again," Kanye's new song with Ty Dolla $ign, North, 10, not only stars alongside her infamous father, but holds her own by singing and rapping along, even referring to herself as "Miss Westie."

"I love it here/ We gonna take over the year for another year/ It's your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie," North sings. "Don't tryna test me/It's gonna get messy."

At one point in the video, North can be seen lip-synching to the song's lyrics as several hands are seen on top of her head, braiding her hair. Another shot shows the 10-year-old sitting on top of her father's shoulders.

North is the oldest of Kanye, 46, and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's four children; the former couple also shares Saint West, 8, Chicago West, 6, and Psalm West, 4. Kim, 43, and the rapper filed for divorce in 2021 after seven years of marriage. The "Flashing Lights" singer purportedly tied the knot with Bianca Censori in December 2022.

In the new song -- produced by British singer-songwriter James Blake -- Kanye himself does not sing until the very end, lending his voice to an inspiring lyric about letting go of things that have been held in over time.

"Once again the clouds are gathering to release what they held in," Kanye sings.

Since posting a snippet of the song to his Instagram page Wednesday morning, the post has already received more than 1.8 million likes and 43,000 comments.

"Wow," responded Chance the Rapper.

"hard," wrote singer and rapper Jeleel.

"That Girl yo Twin🙌❤️❤️🔥🔥," one fan added.

Kanye previously teased North's appearance on his upcoming album, Vultures, back in December during a listening party in Miami where he played a clip of his daughter dropping bars on the song.

The album, which is slated to drop on Feb. 9, also features collaborations with Bad Bunny, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Baby, Lil Durk and Chris Brown.

