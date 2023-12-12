North West Raps on Dad Kanye West's 'Vultures' Album

She's "your bestie, Miss Miss Westie." That's how North West introduced herself early Tuesday morning during a surprise performance at her dad Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's listening party for the duo's upcoming new album, Vultures.

Ye and Kim Kardashian's 10-year-old daughter dropped some serious bars during a packed event held at Miami's Wynwood Marketplace. There's video circulating on social media showing North onstage with her father -- with his face practically covered in a black hoodie -- vibing to the track as the crowd eats it up.

"I love it here / we gonna take over the year for another year / it's your bestie, Miss Miss Westie / don't try to test me / it's gonna get messy/ it's gonna get messy / just bless me," North raps.

The performance marks the debut of North's verse on Kanye's upcoming album, which also features collaborations with Bad Bunny, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Baby, Lil Durk and Chris Brown. According to photos obtained by TMZ, Kanye's purported wife, Bianca Censori, was also in attendance. At one point, photos show her carrying North in her arms.

By the way, this is not the first time North's displayed her rapping skills. She proved her skills as a 6-year-old when she stole the spotlight at Kanye's Yeezy Season 8 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Walk to the streets, yeah," North rapped. "Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Cool, cute, cool, yeah!"

Toward the end of North's performance, Kanye joined her onstage, with a giant smile that expressed just how proud he was to witness his daughter's shining moment.

That she channels her father is nothing new -- whether it's dropping bars or dressing up like him. She posted a video on TikTok showing her lip-syncing to one of her father's most famous collaborations with Estelle, "American Boy."

North's most recent performance is also drawing comparison to another famous rapper's kid doing their thing on the mic -- Drake's son, Adonis, who went hard on "My Man Freestyles." Drake shared the video in October, just a few days after his son celebrated his 6th birthday.

RELATED CONTENT: