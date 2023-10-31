North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is answering burning questions about her life -- including her favorite song and her fashion inspiration -- as she graces the front of i-D Magazine in her first-ever solo cover.

North, the oldest of Kim and Kanye's four children, sat down with the magazine for their fall/winter 2023 issue and discussed her life in the public eye and the "complicated crown" she inherited as the child of two of the most recognizable celebrities in the world.

According to North, who chose to go as Dionne from Clueless and Galleria from The Cheetah Girls for Halloween, her style icon at the moment is herself and her go-to outfit is a vintage T-shirt and Spider sweatpants -- which retail for $150 a pair.

North -- who described herself as "the best ever" -- also said her favorite song is none other than "Through the Wire" by her dad.

And while feels she certainly got a bit of her love of performing from Kanye, she thinks her desire to sing and perform comes "mostly" from herself.

As for her career goals, North has some hefty plans in place to take on the world in multiple different industries.

"A basketball player, a rapper, um... Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I'm going to do art on the side," she tells the outlet when asked what she wants to be when she's older.

"When I'm, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I'm going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner," she says, referencing her parents' respective lines.

North has also long expressed an interest in art, and her mom has often shared her artwork on social media, applauding her daughter's impressive paintings of sunsets and family members.

She tells i-D Magazine that she loves to paint everything except helicopters as "helicopters are so hard because they have all these little lines." She also shared that she is working on a secret art project for her mom ahead of her birthday.

Kardashian turned 43 on Oct. 21.

And while she was happy to do the photo shoot for i-D, North was quick to note that she likes being photographed on her own terms.

"Only when I want to, because ehhh, I don't want to sometimes. But not by the paparazzi," she says.

North also acknowledged that her upbringing is a little different than other kids, using "blessed" to describe how she would define her life.

But despite her out-of-the-ordinary life experiences, she still managed to answer questions in a way that many children would.

The 10-year-old said her favorite fashion show that she has been to in her life is the one that her younger sister, Chicago West, hosted in her closet.

Kim and Kanye -- who were married for six years before Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 -- also share sons Saint and Psalm.

North also shared that her favorite things to do, like many other kids her age, include playing basketball -- which she referred to as a "lifestyle" -- and going shopping.

She also revealed that the person she would want to meet the most is deceased -- rapper Tupac Shakur -- and that the most prized possession in her closet is the jacket once worn by Michael Jackson that her mom and dad bought her for Christmas.

RELATED CONTENT: