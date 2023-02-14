North West Draws Impressive Portraits of Grandma Kris Jenner, Brother Psalm and More
North West is a budding artist! The 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has been drawing some impressive pencil sketches of her famous loved ones and they're really good.
Proud mom Kim took to her Instagram Stories to share some of her eldest daughter's art, which included clearly recognizable portraits of momager Kris Jenner and Nori's younger brother, Psalm West.
North also drew a portrait of rapper Ice Spice, and the 23-year-old musician liked it so much that she reposted it on her own account.
On Kim and North's joint TikTok account, they showed North drawing the Ice Spice image while lip syncing to the rapper's song "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2."
This isn't the first time North has shown off her impressive artistic skills. Back in February 2021, Kim defended North's oil painting of a beautiful mountain landscape after several commenters claimed the then-7-year-old couldn't have made it.
"Don't play with me when it comes to my children," Kim began her Instagram Story message, before sharing North and her best friend have been "taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured."
"North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete," she continued, adding that as a "proud mom" she wanted to share her work with everyone.
