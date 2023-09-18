Kim Kardashian Shares Daughter North West's Impressive Sunset Painting

North West is continuing to hone her artistic talents! The 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has been painting for years and on Sunday, her famous mom posted a pic of her latest piece on her Instagram Story.

"North's new painting," she captioned the beautiful image of a sunset on the ocean.

The painting featured a glowing orange and yellow sun with pink and purple clouds, reflected on the water, which also featured pinks, purples, oranges and yellows.

This isn't North's first impressive landscape piece. Back in 2021, Kim shared a photo of North's painting at age 7, featuring a snow-covered mountain on a lake.

After it was questioned as to whether North actually painted the image or if she used a paint by numbers program, Kim hopped onto Instagram once again to shut down the speculation.

Sharing that North had been taking an oil painting class, the reality star added, "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERDIOTDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!!"

Kim and North have enjoyed a great summer together. Earlier this month, Kim, North, Khloé Kardashian, Penelope Disick, and Kris Jenner all attended the Beyoncé birthday concert on her Renaissance tour in Los Angeles together.

And in late August, the Skims founder posted a series of photos with her eldest child in Japan together.

