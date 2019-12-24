North West is definitely not your average six year old!



For Christmas, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gave their daughter quite the present -- a jacket Michael Jackson wore in real life.



Kim, 39, showed off the vintage item on her Instagram Story on Christmas Eve. The custom black jacket features a bedazzled vine outfitted with crystals, pearls and chains and a red band around the right arm.



"For Christmas, Kanye and I gave North this jacket and this was Michael Jackon's jacket that he wore with Elizabeth Taylor. And North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this..." Kim explained in Tuesday's video. "We had it tacked up so she can wear it, and the sleeves are half tacked up so when she gets older we can untack this sleeve and it can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life."



"And she's so grateful and so excited," the KKW Beauty mogul added.

Jackson wore the jacket to Taylor's 65th birthday party and a Cannes Film Festival screening of his film, Ghost, in 1997. The mom of four told fans she and her husband won the topper at an auction, and there are photos from both events currently placed within the coat, as Kim showed in her video.

That is some Christmas gift!

