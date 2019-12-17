Forget the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, Kim Kardashian West had a hard enough time getting her immediate family together for this year's Christmas card.

The 39-year-old reality star appears on Tuesday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she reveals that she actually wasn't able to get all four of her kids and husband Kanye West to sit and pose for a group photo.

"I saw online, 'They're feuding! They won't do a card together,' and all this stuff. It was just a timing thing of why I couldn't wrangle everybody," Kim says of her siblings and their kids not all doing a card this year. "I was like, 'This isn't my job. I'm not going to sit here and try to get everyone to do a card. I'm going to do one with my kids and my husband and my family.' And even that was so dramatic."

The "drama" primarily came from Kim and Kanye's eldest child, 6-year-old daughter North West, who had some issues with her involvement in the group photo.

"North was having a day. She refused to be in the shoot, and she just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever," Kim reveals of her daughter. "I said, 'Fine, you're not going to be in the card.' That's the decision. I'm just going to take the family card without you, and she was fine with that."

But the next day, Kim says North woke up and decided she wanted a holiday photo shoot after all.

"Thank god the photographer was still in town. She said, 'I just want a photo shoot with just you.' I said, 'Perfect,'" Kim says. "I called the photographer, had her come over. I had no makeup on now. I look totally different. I said, 'Let's just pretend. Shoot us, but you'll cut me out, and photoshop her in.' And it looks like a beautiful card!"

The card features Kim and her kids all in gray sweatpants and Kanye in a white shirt, which matches their all-white home decorations.

"Their rooms are really festive and wild and everyone has a theme, and so I let them go crazy in their room and the playroom," Kim says of her kids' keeping a white house clean. "So they respect it. They respect the space everywhere else."

But she can't always protect her decor. Kim reveals that her 1-year-old daughter, Chicago, recently had some fun with her brand new table.

"It's just stuff. I actually don't really care. I got this table made and Chicago took a Sharpie and wrote on the table," Kim notes. "I was freaking out at first and then Kanye came home and was like, 'It makes it even better, it's art. And now we're going to keep this forever.'"

Here's more with the famous family:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Kardashian Jenners' Biggest Moments and Scandals: From 2010 to 2020 Embed Code Restart

Kim Kardashian's Christmas Card Just Features Her Immediate Family, All in Sweatpants

Kim Kardashian Reveals Kourtney’s Reaction to Kendall Jenner’s Ranking Her Siblings as Parents

Kim Kardashian Had Five Operations After Saint West’s Birth

Related Gallery