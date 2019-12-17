Tensions have been high between Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family. It didn't help things when Kendall Jenner appeared on The Late Late Show last week with guest host and her rumored ex, Harry Styles, to play a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts."

During the game, where you have to either eat something gross or answer a personal question, Kendall ranked her siblings from best to worst parent, putting Rob Kardashian as the best and placing Kourtney as the worst.

On Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim Kardashian West opens up about the moment, noting that Kendall "should have" simply eaten whatever gross food she was given.

"To her defense, she did start it off with, 'You guys, they are all amazing parents,'" Kim recalls of what Kendall, 24, said before ranking them. "So of course everyone's going to take just the order."

She went on to reveal how Kourtney reacted to the ranking, saying, "I completely understood that Kourtney was sensitive about that because she's an amazing parent. So Kendall should have just drank or eaten a tarantula, whatever she had to do."

Kim has no sympathy for Kendall's predicament, noting, "I covered up for Khloe and Kylie when they asked me on [James] Corden['s show] if they were pregnant, and I drank, like, bird sperm or something. You've gotta take one for the family team."

Speaking of the "family team," things have been very tense between Kourtney and the rest of her siblings on recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Sunday's season finale saw even more bickering among the group on a trip to Wyoming -- and Kim says fans can expect more of the same moving forward.

"Kourtney and I, we just went to Japan together. We've really taken the time to hear each other out and listen," she shares. "What sucks is that season 18 will come out soon and it gets worse before it gets better. Her and I have healed and have talked about everything and have really come to an understanding."

Even Kim, 39, isn't quite sure about Kourtney's situation moving forward with filming the show.

"We've come to the conclusion that she'll film a little bit... I don't even know if we have a conclusion, actually," she admits. "It's always up in the air, but we're in a good place about respecting each other's space. And if someone doesn't want to be on the show we obviously want them to have that mental break and live their life exactly the way that they want."

Kourtney, 40, recently spoke with ET's Keltie Knight about her plans moving forward. "I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there," she shared. "But I'm not saying goodbye."

