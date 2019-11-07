Kourtney Kardashian admits she's thought about saying goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

On Thursday's episode of Entertainment Tonight, Keltie Knight speaks to Kourtney -- along with her sisters, Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian -- and she opens up about why she's toyed with the idea of departing the E! reality show.

"I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there," the mother of three says. "But I'm not saying goodbye."

"I think you'll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18," she adds. "It isn't airing yet but it's being filmed."

As for whether KUWTK could go on without Kourtney, Khloe posits that while "we love Kourtney and we'll miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do," the show would continue in some form.

"I feel like it's a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, [but] she'll be back," she says. "They all come back."

Kim, meanwhile, proposes that she and Khloe could star in a spinoff if Kourtney, 40, departed the series. While Kim, 39, and Khloe, 35, have never starred on a Kardashian spinoff together, they have both separately been on such shows with Kourtney.

"Like, just Kim and Khloe take... Calabasas. That'd be amazing," Kim says. "We can live in the condo with all of our kids and see how that goes."

Kourtney's reaction to her sisters' idea is simple -- "Not for me."

Kourtney first floated the idea of no longer appearing on KUWTK in an interview with Paper back in May.

"I always say I want to move away someday and just be away from it all," she said at the time. "Sail away. No one will ever see me again."

"I keep throwing up different places, but then I'll go there to visit and I'll be like, 'Nope, this isn't it, but glad I came,'" she added. "We've just been to Finland. And I was like, 'Check, it's great for me to visit, but I'm not going to move there.' Maybe Norway. Switzerland? I've got a lot of ideas."

During an interview on The Real a couple of months later, Kourtney admitted that her feelings on the topic change "every day."

"At the current moment, I’m happy and very into my blessings and feeling very good," she said. "But I definitely have my moments where [I think about leaving], 'cause I mean, life is short."

While the women may not star on KUWTK together forever, they are currently collaborating on the KKW Fragrance Diamond collection.

"I love doing collabs with my sisters. It makes me feel kind of nostalgic," Kim tells ET of the perfume project. "We haven't really done anything together, the three of us in so long, at least for a decade... We kind of branched out and started doing our own projects, so to me this was a no-brainer."

The KKW Fragrance Diamond collection launches on Nov. 8. Tune in to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday for our full interview with Kourtney, Kim and Khloe.

