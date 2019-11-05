Kourtney Kardashian is getting praise for keeping it real on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and mom of three posed for a sexy bikini shot, but it's the caption that drew fans' attention.

"Stretch marks: we've all got them," was written alongside the pic on Kardashian's lifestyle brand, Poosh's, Instagram. The reality star basks in the sun in a black-and-white polka dot bikini in the photo, which appears to have been taken on a yacht during her recent trip to Italy.

Followers flocked to the comments to express their gratitude. "Keeping it real," one user commented.

"That was a refreshingly positive and practical approach to stretch marks," another wrote.

This isn't the first time Kardashian has put her stretch marks on display. Poosh previously posted a photo of her showing off her stretch marks in August. In reply to one fan's praise of the photo, Kardashian wrote, "I love my little stripes."

See more in the video below.

