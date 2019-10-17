Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying going solo.

In the promo for Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans get a peek at her birthday trip to Turks and Caicos with sister Khloe Kardashian and pals Malika Haqq, Larsa Pippen and more, where the oldest Kardashian sister seemingly got introspective concerning her relationship status.

"I just feel like I'm in a different place where I just don't feel like I need that," the 40-year-old tells Larsa. "You're such a liar," the socialite responds with a chuckle.

But Kourtney continues: "I'm content hanging out with my friends. I feel like I'm on a different vibe. Like, I feel so content with just myself. I don't feel like I need anybody… Texting random guys is meaningless."

Larsa responds by admitting that she's not in the same place as her friend, but it's important that they respect each other's frames of mind.

"It feels good to open up to Larsa," Kourtney later explains to the camera. "Even if we're at different places in our lives, she'll still always be one of my best friends."

Kourtney parted ways with boyfriend Younes Bendjima in August 2018, but they have remained friends. Meanwhile, a source recently told ET that Kourtney's sisters, Khloe and Kylie, are enjoying the single life as well and sharing parenting duties with their respective exes, Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott.

"There's really no hard feelings between Khloe and Tristan," the source stated. "They're family, they care about each other, but they're not back together."

As for Travis and Kylie, "There is no bad blood at all between them, it's nothing but love. They're just taking some time to figure things out," the source said.

Fans discovered that the makeup mogul and Travis decided to take a step back from their relationship earlier this month, but as recently as Sunday, they bonded together with their daughter, 1-year-old Stormi, which a video from the rapper showcased.

New episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians air on Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!

See more Kar-Jenner updates below.

