Kim and Kourtney Kardashian had an important meeting while in Armenia!

During their trip to Armenia, the famous sisters -- whose late father, Robert Kardashian's, family was of Armenian descent -- attended a dinner with the country's president, Armen Sarkissian.

Both Kim and Kourtney wore black suits to the dinner at the presidential palace, with Kim opting for a velvet look and diamond necklace, while Kourtney paired her classic suit with a white shirt.

President Sarkissian's Instagram account also shared photos from the visit, adding in the caption, which was written in Armenian, that the reality stars, who previously visited the country in 2015, "received a lot of positive feedback" from their trip.

Kim also met with Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of Armenia, during her trip, with the politician sharing a selfie of the pair on his Instagram.

"We made a deal with @kimkardashian that she will visit #Armenia more often," he captioned the post.

Kim first revealed the trip in a post over the weekend, sharing a throwback photo of her and Kourtney grinning for the cameras. "We're going to Armenia," she captioned the shot.

The group -- which also included two of Kourtney's kids, Mason, 9, and Penelope, 7, as well as three of Kim's children, North, 6, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1 -- departed the country on Thursday. In fact, Kim took to her Instagram Story to share pics and videos of their departure via private plane.

