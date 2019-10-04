Ever wanted to be "doing great sweetie" just like a Kardashian-Jenner women? Well, it turns out you're in luck!

Thanks to the launch of the new Kardashian Kloset, fans who look to Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner for style inspiration can rock pieces of pre-owned clothing from America's first family of reality TV.

As it turns out, you don't have to break the bank to get in on the goods! The first drop will feature items from Kris, Kim, and Kylie's closets that range in price from $20 to $9,000. The rest of the sisters' looks will follow in upcoming weeks.

No teases yet as to what pieces we can expect to be sold, but Kim has made it clear countless times that she keeps many of her top red carpet appearance styles in the archives for her daughters.

Though there likely won't be any Met Gala gowns for you to purchase, we don't need to tell you that this drop is coming just weeks before Halloween. And while the Kardashian-Jenners love a good costume, your costume could be the real deal!

For more from the famous family, watch the clip below:

