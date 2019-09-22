Kylie Jenner was a no-show at the 2019 Emmys.

The 22-year-old billionaire beauty mogul was expected to present with her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West, at the ceremony, but she was noticeably absent when Kendall and Kim graced the stage to award RuPaul's Drag Race the statuette for Outstanding Competition Program.

However, a source close to Kylie tells ET that she missed out on the presenting gig with her sisters because she is sick.

Nonetheless, Kim and Kendall wowed in their gorgeous looks. Kim opted for a simple ensemble in a fitted black velvet Vivienne Westwood dress and layered diamond necklaces. Kendall's Richard Quinn ensemble was both edgy and romantic, thanks to the black latex long-sleeve top layered under a pink floral print bustier gown.

While presenting, the famous sisters didn't receive the warmest welcome as they were seemingly met with laughter from the audience.

See all the red carpet arrivals from the Emmys in the gallery below:

