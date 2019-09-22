Kim Kardashian West is simple and elegant at the 2019 Emmys.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star arrived to the 71st annual Emmy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, wearing a simply chic, fitted black velvet dress by Vivienne Westwood. The star styled the look with layers of silver chain and cross necklaces, neutral makeup and loose waves.

Kim presented the award for Outstanding Competition Program, alongside her sister Kendall Jenner. Their sister Kylie, who was expected to present with them, was absent.

Last weekend, the 38-year-old mom of four attended the Creative Arts Emmy Awards and wore a similar dress -- a fitted, black velvet asymmetric style, topped off with an updo.

