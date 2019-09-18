These Iconic Emmys Dresses Have Stood the Test of Time

Leave it to the A-listers to bring their A-game to the Emmys.



Some incredibly iconic looks have graced the red carpet on TV's biggest night over the past three decades. There's been a whole range of amazing dresses too, from unique spins on traditional full-length gowns to highlighter bright hues to even one now-famous two-piece ensemble.

We know that this year's Emmys, which take place in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, will bring even more incredible pieces for us to ogle, but before the celebs get into glamazon mode to get ready for the 2019 ceremony, let's take a look back at some of the best looks from the past.



From Kristen Bell's plunging floral gown and Tracee Ellis Ross' neon pink confection to Jennifer Aniston's hippie-adjacent strapless frock and Hayden Panettiere's disco ball bombshell number that dressed up her baby bump, see all of these top takes in the gallery below.

