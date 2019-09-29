Kim Kardashian Shares Rare PDA Photo With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West is feeling the love.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a rare PDA photo of herself and husband Kanye West. The couple shares a sweet embrace in the black-and-white pic, as Kim leans in for a kiss.

The photo comes days after Kanye debuted Jesus Is King, his first gospel LP, on Friday night during hisJesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience event at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. Kim has been proudly promoting the album on social media.

With Sunday's photo, the couple is clearly closer than ever. Fans couldn't help but comment with heart emojis, while Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, commented, "Long live KimYe."

The sweet snap appears to have been taken in Wyoming, where the family has been spending a lot of time lately. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, Kim opened up about potentially moving there part-time.

"We love Wyoming. It's always been such an amazing place," she shared. "My husband did just buy a ranch there. His dream and his vision is to move there. I love LA, so I envision summers. I envision some weekends. But yeah, we love it."

The reality star and mom of four also shared that Wyoming could be a destination for the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan.



"Even my sisters, everyone we've had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away," she said.

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Says Family May Move to Wyoming to Fulfill Kanye West's 'Dream'

Kim Kardashian and Zendaya Have the Best 'Mean Tweets' Responses

Kylie Jenner Opens Up to Khloe Kardashian About Ending Friendship With Jordyn Woods

Related Gallery