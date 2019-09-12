Kim and Kanye Take Wyoming?

Kim Kardashian West has spent her whole life in Los Angeles, so could the Calabasas princess really be picking up and moving her whole family to Wyoming?

The 38-year-old reality star talked about the possibility on Wednesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. First, she played a phone game with Fallon in which she had to show the audience the last text between herself and her husband, Kanye West.

The texts featured a picture of a “West Lake” sign and West talking about their family’s future.

“He got a ranch in Wyoming and they’re on the lake,” Kim explains. “It has something called West Lake, so he took a picture of it and that’s like a sign and he’s so excited to maybe be moving to Wyoming.”

When Fallon expressed shock, Kim clarified, “I don’t know, well, not fulltime.”

Later in the interview, she tried to explain further her family’s plans.

“We love Wyoming. It’s always been such an amazing place,” she says. “My husband did just buy a ranch there. His dream and his vision is to move there. I love LA, so I envision summers. I envision some weekends. But yeah, we love it.”

She says that though the Wyoming move is Kanye’s dream, it’s also been something her siblings have always wanted.

“Even my sisters, everyone we’ve had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away,” she adds.

However, when Yeezy brought his bride to the hilltop to show her the 5,000 acre cabin, it wasn’t quite the experience she’d been expecting. She brought along three of her kiddos for the trip, and it wasn’t the romantic getaway she’d envisioned.

“No electricity, iPads died. He falls asleep, so now I’ve got three kids, no bathroom,” Kim says of Kanye. “It’s like in the wilderness I’m in a cabin. There’s no lights. I’m scared to death that a bear or something is going to come. I don’t even know if there’s bears there, but some animal.”

The social media maven goes on to note, “My phone dies, there’s literally no service, no nothing. I pee in a bottle because there’s no bathroom. I’m just losing my mind.”

Turns out, their experience wasn’t exactly an accurate portrayal of the area.

“We go down to the bottom of the hill and realize there’s a whole hotel and a whole cabin and a whole thing that’d been built,” she says. “He wanted a romantic night for us up above, and I’m like, ‘That’s not my vision of romance, babe. You’ve gotta warn me.’ I’d have brought charged iPads with movies set to go.”

