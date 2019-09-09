Kim Kardashian West's new "Solutionwear" line, SKIMS, is sister-approved!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spoke with ET, prior to the brand's name change, all about her new venture into shapewear.

"I don't think there's ever been a product of mine that every single sister, like, loves, loves, loves, and I'm so, I feel like, OK, I did it," Kim said.

The campaign features her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, along with Alice Marie Johnson, the woman Kim helped free from prison.

Kim revealed that shapewear has been a longtime staple in her wardrobe to enhance and accentuate her body, but found voids in the marketplace. This led her to create her own makeshift options, such as dyeing them with teabags to achieve darker nude tones and snipping a pair to wear under pieces with slits.

"I feel like I've been making and wearing shapewear for 15 years just because I've been cutting it up and always been making it my own," she shared. "I feel like I [now] have all the solutions for the problems [with SKIMS] I've been trying to fix for so long."

Under Kim's direction, SKIMS boasts multiple categories that target specific concerns, available in nine colors and sizes XXS to 4X, up to 5X in shapewear and 28 bust cups. She even designed a one-legged short, perfect for wearing underneath dresses and skirts with slits.

"We have three different tensions, so you can go from a light smooth to more intense, and I'm just so happy that I took my time developing something that I really, really love," the entrepreneur said. "If anybody knows this space, I do and I just feel so good about bringing something to the marketplace that I haven't really seen before."

Kim's sister, Kylie Jenner, also helped in getting the pieces just right.

"I was at a shoot one time with Kylie and she was cutting up her shapewear just like I had, so I was like, 'Wait a minute, I'm in the middle of making this,'" Kim explained. "I would send her samples, so we would go back and forth to make sure that this is what she loved and what I loved, and I thought, if she and I are both doing the same thing, then there's other people out there that need that."

Kim's famous hourglass figure defied gravity when she rocked a corset underneath her Mugler latex dress at the Met Gala in May. However, she insists that was a one-time thing and SKIMS is much more comfortable and wearable.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

"That was very hard to breathe in and I'm not promoting not sitting and not eating and not peeing and not moving," she pointed out. "That was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime situation. And that was complete couture. You know, I'll definitely have a waist shaper, but nothing like that. I mean, that was like on a whole different level."

"I did wear my solution-wear underneath though," Kim added. "Because for me, sometimes I use it as a lining, so I had the shorts on with the full corset on top of that because the material the dress was made out of, it was a little bit itchy."

Although Kim is never shy about showing off her bod, she openly confessed that she still has insecurities like everyone else.

"Oh my god, all the time. All the time, but I am the kind of person where if I have cellulite and I see a bad picture of myself, I'll go to the gym. I'll figure it out. I use it as motivation," she said.

"[SKIMS is] this comfort that makes me feel really secure and safe, but of course I have insecurities all the time and you just got to roll with it and find little tricks and tips that make you feel confident and that's what this is for me," Kim added.

SKIMS launches online on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. PST.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nicky Hilton Reacts to Kim Kardashian Saying Paris Hilton Gave Her a Career (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian Gets Emotional During Lupus Scare: 'I Feel This In My Bones'

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was Drunk When She Accidentally Leaked Her Own Baby News