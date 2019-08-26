Kim Kardashian West has decided on a new name for her shapewear line.

On Monday, the 38-year-old star revealed that her latest business venture will be called SKIMS Solutionwear. Kim initially named her new shapewear line Kimono, but decided to rename it after she was accused of cultural appropriation.

She also shared that the line is dropping on Sept. 10 and will be available in sizes ranging from XXS to 5XL.

"My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me -- I'm always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name," Kim tweeted. "After much thought and consideration, I'm excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear™."

In July, Kim admitted she should have "thought a little bit deeper" when naming her line Kimono. Some were particularly upset after she reportedly filed to trademark Kimono -- which is the name for a traditional Japanese robe -- in a specific font. Her initial name choice also inspired the hashtag #KimOhNo on Twitter, with users writing to the Kim to tell her that their culture is not her "plaything" or "brand generator." Others shared photos of themselves in traditional kimonos as a way of explaining the garment's significance to Japanese culture.

"You would think we would have obviously thought it through a little bit deeper," she told WSJ Magazine. "I'm the first person to say, OK, of course, I can't believe we didn’t think of this. I obviously had really innocent intentions. But, let's listen. And I want to really listen. And I want to really take it all in."

"I do love Japan," she continued. "My husband was in Japan when all of this was happening. It's a place that we love and go to. I have such respect."

Kim said that that ultimately, renaming her shapewear line was the "right thing" to do.

"I do realize, though, that there might be more eyes on me and my brand," she noted. "And so I have to tune it out and really learn and really grow and have to realize that maybe there is a different standard. Do I feel held to a higher standard? I'll take responsibility for that and do the right thing."

